The Download: the future of batteries, and China’s chips

Every year the world runs more and more on batteries. Electric vehicles passed 10% of global vehicle sales in 2022, and they’re on track to reach 30% by the end of this decade.

The transition from gas-powered cars to EVs will require lots of batteries—and better and cheaper ones at that. Most EVs today are powered by lithium-ion batteries, a decades-old technology that academic labs and companies alike are seeking to make more efficient and even more affordable.

In the midst of the soaring demand for EVs and renewable power, and an explosion in battery development, one thing is certain: batteries will play a key role in the transition to renewable energy. Here’s what to expect in 2023. Read the full story.

—Casey Crownhart

Chinese chips will keep powering your everyday life

The global semiconductor industry is in a state of flux. The US started to take steps to freeze China out of the industry in 2022, pushing the sector to diversify from the Chinese supply chain and build factories elsewhere.

But while the US government’s punitive restrictions will start to bite over the next few months, and the high end of China’s chip industry is likely to suffer, the country may take a bigger role in manufacturing older-generation chips that are still widely used in everyday life. Read the full story.