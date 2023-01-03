The Download: what’s next for chips, and climate-tweaking controversy

The year ahead was already shaping up to be a hard one for semiconductor businesses, which experience cycles of soaring and dwindling demand. The industry was already anticipating declining growth—but geopolitics could present a far bigger challenge.

In recent months, the US has instituted the widest restrictions ever on the kind of chips that can be sold to China. It’s also introduced generous federal subsidies to encourage manufacturers back to the US. Other governments in Europe and Asia have launched similarly protectionist policies.

As these changes continue to take effect in 2023, they will throw a new element of uncertainty into an industry that has long relied on globally distributed supply chains and free trade. Here’s how experts think it will all play out over the next year. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

A startup says it’s already started trying to tweak the climate

The news: A startup called Make Sunset claims to have launched weather balloons that may have released reflective sulfur particles in the stratosphere, potentially breaking a controversial barrier in the field of solar geoengineering.



Why it’s controversial: In theory, spraying sulfur and similar particles in sufficient quantities could potentially ease global warming. But scientists have largely avoided doing so, partly because so little is known about the real-world effect of such deliberate interventions.