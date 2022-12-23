What’s next for AI

The pace of innovation this year has been remarkable—and at times overwhelming. Who could have seen it coming? And how can we predict what’s next?

Luckily, here at MIT Technology Review we’re blessed with not just one but two journalists who spend all day, every day obsessively following all the latest developments in AI, so we’re going to give it a go.

Here, Will Douglas Heaven and Melissa Heikkilä tell us the four biggest trends they expect to shape the AI landscape in 2023.

Over to you, Will and Melissa.

Get ready for multipurpose chatbots

GPT-4 may be able to handle more than just language

The last several years have seen a steady drip of bigger and better language models. The current high-water mark is ChatGPT, released by OpenAI at the start of December. This chatbot is a slicker, tuned-up version of the company’s GPT-3, the AI that started this wave of uncanny language mimics back in 2020.

But three years is a long time in AI, and though ChatGPT took the world by storm—and inspired breathless social media posts and newspaper headlines thanks to its fluid, if mindless, conversational skills—all eyes now are on the next big thing: GPT-4. Smart money says that 2023 will be the year the next generation of large language models kicks off.