Our favorite stories of 2022

This is what they said.

Will Douglas Heaven

Senior editor, AI

LONGEVITY INVESTORS CONFERENCE

Story: Inside the billion-dollar meeting for the mega-rich who want to live forever

Reason: Jessica Hamzelou gets to the heart of pretty much everything she writes about. But this piece is especially good. Reporting from an exclusive billionaires’ event in a luxury hotel in Switzerland that’s part scientific conference and part fundraiser for the mega-rich, she introduces us to a cast of longevity researchers and their benefactors, people wealthy enough to think they just might be able to buy their way out of dying.

Jess inserts herself into this murky world and gives us a glimpse of the hidden relationships driving this exciting but still sci-fi field forward. The details are devastating, with anecdotes about conference attendees doing press-ups in the aisles between talks and performing DIY blood tests at a banquet between courses. Throughout, we’re expertly guided between genuine science and Hail Mary quackery. Fascinating and hilarious, this is Jess at her best.

Zeyi Yang

Reporter, China

NHUNG LE

Story: Meet the scientist at the center of the covid lab leak controversy

Reason: There’ve been countless stories in the news that claimed to be the big scoop taking readers one step closer to the origin of covid-19; few delivered on their promises. This story, reported by our freelance writer Jane Qiu, is different. It combines incredible access to the central people in the lab leak theory with a genuine patience to hear all sides of the arguments. As someone who’s been voraciously consuming stories about covid origins, I came out of this one—dense with details from on-the-ground reporting—not feeling pressured to take the side of the author, but equipped with more information to judge for myself.