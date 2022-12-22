The Download: space exploration, and why we’re hooked on hybrid cars

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Sam Bankman-Fried’s top associates have pleaded guilty to fraud

They’ve agreed to cooperate in his prosecution. (NYT $)

+ Here are some of the charges the US authorities have made against the pair. (Bloomberg $)

+ “Ethical crusader” Vikram Akula engaged in some similarly dodgy practices over a decade ago. (Wired $)



2 Elon Musk claims his cost-cutting has saved Twitter from bankruptcy

Others might argue it’s only hastened the company’s demise. (FT $)

+ The obvious choice for new Twitter CEO is among the people he’s laid off. (New Yorker $)



3 It’s been a record-breaking year for the climate

But major US legislation could pave the way to a brighter future. (New Yorker $)

+ Why biodiversity is a key measure of climate change’s effects. (Economist $)

+ 2023 is the year we’ll see if business’s climate commitments are genuine or greenwashing. (Wired $)

+ These three charts show who is most to blame for climate change. (MIT Technology Review)



4 Gene therapy has restored 10 children’s immune systems

The patients, who were born without working immune systems, might now be able to live normal lives. (New Scientist $)

+ This family raised millions to get experimental gene therapy for their children. (MIT Technology Review)



5 The race to share the James Webb Space Telescope’s first pictures

NASA scientists had a strict deadline to meet, and no room for error. (Inverse)



6 Sextortion scammers in India are ruining victims’ lives

This is a peek inside a growing, horrifying industry. (Rest of World)

7 Your days of sharing Netflix passwords are numbered

Netflix’s crackdown on account sharing is unlikely to be popular. (WSJ $)

+ Sharing passwords is against the law in the UK, its government says. (BBC)

8 How meme stocks stopped being funny

Turns out that investing based on vibes and jokes doesn’t always pay off. (Vox)



9 Grandmas on TikTok are charming younger generations

It’s striking a particular chord among those seeking homely, elder wisdom in the run up to Christmas. (The Atlantic $)

+ Why those “day in my life” videos are so addictive. (Vox)



10 We’re obsessed with trying to age more healthily

But promising drugs are at a risk of becoming overhyped. (Knowable Magazine)

+ How scientists want to make you young again. (MIT Technology Review)

Quote of the day

“He’s banjaxed the revenue by being a dick.”