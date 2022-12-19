The Download: metaverse ethics, and spotting AI text

For a moment on Friday, Biggie Smalls was the only man on stage. A spotlight shone on him in his red velvet suit, and amid pre-recorded cheers, he rapped the lyrics to “Mo Money Mo Problems,” swiveling to the beat in his orange sneakers.

You wouldn’t be wrong to be confused. Smalls died in 1997, leaving an outsize musical and cultural legacy as one of the greatest rappers of all time. But he was in fine form on Meta’s Horizon Worlds: heaving between stanzas, pumping his fist rhythmically, and seeming very much alive.

But Smalls’s hyper-realistic avatar is not just an impressive technical feat. It is also a crucial test of two big questions we’ll soon face if metaverse platforms gain traction: whether people will pay to see an avatar of a dead artist perform, and whether that business is ethical. Read the full story.



—Tanya Basu

How to spot AI-generated text



This sentence was written by an AI—or was it? OpenAI’s new chatbot, ChatGPT, presents us with a problem: How will we know whether what we read online is written by a human or a machine?

ChatGPT generates remarkably human-sounding answers to questions that it’s asked. The trouble is, it’s merely predicting the most likely next word in the sentence. It hasn’t a clue whether something is correct or false, and confidently presents information as true even when it is not. Despite that, the internet is increasingly being flooded with AI-generated text.