Turning MIT inside-out
The new MIT Museum in Kendall Square is all about making MIT and its ground-breaking research accessible to all.
The all-new MIT Museum opened in Kendall Square this fall, welcoming more than 13,000 visitors in its first month. The 56,000-square-foot space next to the T station offers interactive exhibits and hands-on learning labs and makerspaces. As museum director John Durant told the Boston Globe, “We’re trying to turn MIT inside-out, so that things that usually are hidden ... are accessible to everyone.”
