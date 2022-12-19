Skip to Content
    MIT News: Seen on campus

    Turning MIT inside-out

    The new MIT Museum in Kendall Square is all about making MIT and its ground-breaking research accessible to all.

    December 19, 2022
    exhibition view of AI: Mind the Gap at the MIT Museum
    Photos: Anna Olivella/MIT

    The all-new MIT Museum opened in Kendall Square this fall, welcoming more than 13,000 visitors in its first month. The 56,000-square-foot space next to the T station offers interactive exhibits and hands-on learning labs and makerspaces. As museum director John Durant told the Boston Globe, “We’re trying to turn MIT inside-out, so that things that usually are hidden ... are accessible to everyone.”

