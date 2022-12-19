Skip to Content
    MIT News: 77 Mass Ave

    Recent books from the MIT community

    December 19, 2022
    MIT book list

    Cyberinsurance Policy: Rethinking Risk in an Age of Ransomware, Computer Fraud, Data Breaches, and Cyberattacks
    By Josephine Wolff, SM ’12, PhD ’15 
    MIT PESS, 2022, $35

    Introduction to Linear Algebra (6th edition*)
    By Gilbert Strang ’55, professor of mathematics 
    WELLESLEY-CAMBRIDGE PRESS, 2022, $74
    *Text goes with OpenCourseWare (ocw.mit.edu) videos for Math 18.06 

    Houdini’s Fabulous Magic (new edition; first published in 1961)
    By Walter B. Gibson and the late Morris N. Young ’30
    VINE LEAVES PRESS, 2023, $17.99

    Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution
    By Eric Jay Dolin, PhD ’95
    LIVERIGHT/W.W. NORTON, 2022, $32.50

    Symbionts: Contemporary Artists and the Biosphere
    Edited by Caroline A. Jones, professor in the architecture department; Natalie Bell, curator at the MIT List Visual Arts Center; and Selby
    Nimrod, assistant curator at the List
    MIT PRESS, 2022, $44.95

    Getting that Expat Job in International Development and Advancing
    By John F. Loeber ’82
    BoD, 2022, $22.90

    Computational Imaging
    By Ayush Bhandari, SM ’14, PhD ’18; Achuta Kadambi, PhD ’18; and Ramesh Raskar, associate professor at the MIT Media Lab   
    MIT PRESS, 2022, $60

    Send book news to MIT News at MITNews@technologyreview.com or 196 Broadway, 3rd Floor, Cambridge, MA 02139

