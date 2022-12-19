Recent books from the MIT community
Cyberinsurance Policy: Rethinking Risk in an Age of Ransomware, Computer Fraud, Data Breaches, and Cyberattacks
By Josephine Wolff, SM ’12, PhD ’15
MIT PESS, 2022, $35
Introduction to Linear Algebra (6th edition*)
By Gilbert Strang ’55, professor of mathematics
WELLESLEY-CAMBRIDGE PRESS, 2022, $74
*Text goes with OpenCourseWare (ocw.mit.edu) videos for Math 18.06
Houdini’s Fabulous Magic (new edition; first published in 1961)
By Walter B. Gibson and the late Morris N. Young ’30
VINE LEAVES PRESS, 2023, $17.99
Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution
By Eric Jay Dolin, PhD ’95
LIVERIGHT/W.W. NORTON, 2022, $32.50
Symbionts: Contemporary Artists and the Biosphere
Edited by Caroline A. Jones, professor in the architecture department; Natalie Bell, curator at the MIT List Visual Arts Center; and Selby
Nimrod, assistant curator at the List
MIT PRESS, 2022, $44.95
Getting that Expat Job in International Development and Advancing
By John F. Loeber ’82
BoD, 2022, $22.90
Computational Imaging
By Ayush Bhandari, SM ’14, PhD ’18; Achuta Kadambi, PhD ’18; and Ramesh Raskar, associate professor at the MIT Media Lab
MIT PRESS, 2022, $60
Send book news to MIT News at MITNews@technologyreview.com or 196 Broadway, 3rd Floor, Cambridge, MA 02139
