Recent books from the MIT community

Houdini’s Fabulous Magic (new edition; first published in 1961)

By Walter B. Gibson and the late Morris N. Young ’30

VINE LEAVES PRESS, 2023, $17.99

Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution

By Eric Jay Dolin, PhD ’95

LIVERIGHT/W.W. NORTON, 2022, $32.50

Symbionts: Contemporary Artists and the Biosphere

Edited by Caroline A. Jones, professor in the architecture department; Natalie Bell, curator at the MIT List Visual Arts Center; and Selby

Nimrod, assistant curator at the List

MIT PRESS, 2022, $44.95

Getting that Expat Job in International Development and Advancing

By John F. Loeber ’82

BoD, 2022, $22.90

Computational Imaging

By Ayush Bhandari, SM ’14, PhD ’18; Achuta Kadambi, PhD ’18; and Ramesh Raskar, associate professor at the MIT Media Lab

MIT PRESS, 2022, $60

