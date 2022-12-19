Meet MIT’s new president

She added: “From climate change to pandemic disease to the ethical use of AI, this is a moment when humanity faces huge global problems—problems that urgently demand the attention of the world’s most skillful minds and hands. In short, I believe this is your moment—and I couldn’t imagine a greater privilege than helping all of you seize its full potential.”

Kornbluth’s selection is the culmination of an eight-month process run by a 20-person search committee, led by MIT Corporation life member John W. Jarve ’78, SM ’79, that considered approximately 250 potential candidates. Diane Greene, chair of the Corporation, called Kornbluth “the ideal 18th president of MIT” and described the qualities that shaped the committee’s decision.

“Sally Kornbluth is an exceptional administrator,” Greene said. “She’s widely respected for her ability to create an environment that breaks barriers and enables every student, faculty, and staff member to contribute at their highest level. She’s known for her judgment, plain-spokenness, and integrity.”

“Although she is new to MIT, Sally Kornbluth is a scholar who seems cut from our own cloth,” Lily L. Tsai, the Ford Professor of Political Science and chair of the MIT faculty, who also served on the search committee, said when the appointment was announced. “She is a bold leader with exceptional judgment; an active listener who seeks all viewpoints with a genuinely open-minded approach; a principled, high-integrity individual who is trusted by her community; and a person with experience handling crises with wisdom and calm.”

Kornbluth, 61, who grew up in New Jersey with a father who was an accountant and a mother who was an opera singer, studied political science as an undergraduate at Williams College, giving little thought to science until she took a course on human biology and social issues to fulfill a distribution requirement. She went on to earn a second BA, in genetics, from Cambridge University and a PhD in molecular oncology from Rockefeller University.

In 1994, she joined the faculty at Duke, where she focused on studying the biological signals that tell a cell to start dividing or to self-destruct—processes that are key to understanding cancer as well as various degenerative disorders. Her research has helped show how cancer cells evade programmed death, or apoptosis, and how metabolism regulates the cell death process; her work has also clarified the role of apoptosis in regulating the duration of female fertility in vertebrates.

As Duke’s first female provost, a position she assumed in 2014, Kornbluth oversaw teaching, research, and intellectual priorities across 10 schools and six institutes. She prioritized investments to fortify Duke’s faculty, strengthened its leadership in interdisciplinary scholarship and education, and pursued innovations in undergraduate education. She guided the development of a strategic plan that engaged faculty from across the university to advance its educational and research mission.

She also spearheaded a concerted effort to cultivate greater strength in science and engineering at Duke, complementing its longstanding prominence in the humanities and social sciences. That effort has led to the addition in recent years of more than two dozen faculty members in the sciences and engineering, with particular focus on quantum computing, data science, materials science, and biological resilience.