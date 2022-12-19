Cold trick indeed

The Associated Press picked up the story, sending a different photo out over the national wire. Versions of how Larkin was pranked by his dormmates appeared in nearly 50 newspapers across the US.

“Students put freshman’s dorm room on ice,” proclaimed the Argus Leader of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “Dorm room came with a river view” was the headline in the Salina Journal of Salina, Kansas. “Cold trick,” wrote the Sun-Sentinel of Fort Lauderdale, which used the photo to illustrate an article about the record-breaking cold weather that had gripped a third of the US over the previous week (and had left 61 people dead).

The AP also wrote that Larkin had “rounded up a group of friends to help him move everything back,” which clearly wasn’t the case: two weeks after the hack, the furniture was still out there on the Charles.

It was a great story with great photos, but the hack wasn’t on Larkin: it was on the press. The entire thing was staged. It wasn’t even all Larkin’s furniture.

The hack started in the early morning hours following a party hosted by the Burton Third Bombers, the chosen name of the third-floor residents of the Burton side of Burton-Conner, the night before spring registration day. “MIT at the time was supportive of people having a good time without getting too crazy,” recalls David Koch ’86, who was the group’s “floor chair” and the lead prankster.

Larkin’s 18.02 calculus professor started class by holding up the Globe and saying: “I’ve been a professor at MIT for 20 years and I never got my picture in the paper. But one of you freshmen ... What? Is he here? Stand up, you!”

“The river was pretty solid,” he continues, noting that one of the Bombers had crossed the river several times during that year’s Independent Activities Period (IAP) to visit his girlfriend at Boston University. “A group of us—probably only three or four max—said ‘Why don’t we put the bed out on the river?’”

The bed in question was an MIT standard-­issue “twin, extra-long” that had indeed been used by Larkin.

“I recently had purchased a waterbed from another student on campus, so I moved my old Burton-Conner dormitory bed into the hallway,” says Larkin, coming clean 37 years after the fact.