The poets of McCormick Hall 

Despite their heavy course loads and hectic schedules, the women met five or six times on campus, sharing smiles and tears along with their poetry. “Everything was just very contagious,” recalls Afeefah Khazi-Syed ’21, a Texas native who majored in biological engineering. “Everybody felt everything.”

Then the pandemic hit, and the poets scattered across time zones from California to Bangladesh. Craving social connection, they’d gather every Friday on Zoom, catching glimpses of each other’s pets and families as they shared their lives through poetry. “Everyone had moments where they were going through something,” says Khazi-Syed. Online, they processed them together.

Though an outsider might label all of them the same way, the women were struck by the diversity of their experiences. To showcase that, six of them collaborated on a poetry collection, Our Ancestors Did Not Breathe This Air, published by Beltway Editions.

“For me, working on this project and being part of the group was realizing that my experiences mattered and that they were worthy of the spotlight,” says Khazi-Syed. “This was the first time I felt like I could be my own main character.” —Alice Dragoon

Prayers You Whispered

Maisha M. Prome

You wore those saris until they softened like butter

Steamed in tarkari spices, simmered in summer

Dusted by loose earth when the courtyard was swept

Hand-scrubbed and line-dried before

the monsoon clouds wept

And when winter came, you sewed them together

Stitch by stitch with your still agile fingers

Those yards of well-worn cotton with their faded motifs

Into this blanket I hold tight around me as I sleep,

Wrapped in your love and the prayers you whispered,

Thousands of miles away.

*Tarkari is another word for curry, usually one containing vegetables. It is a common part of South Asian cuisine.

Dear Kashmir

Afeefah Khazi-Syed