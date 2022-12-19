Skip to Content
    MIT News: Feature story

    The poets of McCormick Hall 

    A group of MIT students met to share their stories through poetry. Here’s a sampling from the book of poems they published.

    December 19, 2022
    the 6 poets each holding a copy of the book
    Clockwise from top left: Maisha M. Prome ’21, Ayse Guvenilir ’20, Afeefah Khazi-Syed ’21, Aleena Shabbir ’20, Mariam Dogar ’20, and Marwa Abdulhai ’20, MEng ’21Courtesy Photo

    In September of 2019, a group of MIT undergraduate women hanging out in a McCormick dorm room discovered that they all loved writing poetry but rarely found the time. They decided to pick a prompt and, a week or two later, meet to share a new or previously written poem that fit the theme—and choose their next prompt. 

    Later that fall, the friends attended a talk by a Harvard film professor who said that he focused on telling one person’s story to keep his writing authentic. And that cemented their commitment to viewing each poem as an opportunity to tell one story that was true to themselves and their experiences—as immigrants or children of immigrants, as Muslim Americans, as women in STEM, as MIT students, as unique individuals. They called it the “One week, one poem, one story to tell” challenge.

    Despite their heavy course loads and hectic schedules, the women met five or six times on campus, sharing smiles and tears along with their poetry. “Everything was just very contagious,” recalls Afeefah Khazi-Syed ’21, a Texas native who majored in biological engineering. “Everybody felt everything.” 

    Then the pandemic hit, and the poets scattered across time zones from California to Bangladesh. Craving social connection, they’d gather every Friday on Zoom, catching glimpses of each other’s pets and families as they shared their lives through poetry. “Everyone had moments where they were going through something,” says Khazi-Syed. Online, they processed them together.

    Though an outsider might label all of them the same way, the women were struck by the diversity of their experiences. To showcase that, six of them collaborated on a poetry collection, Our Ancestors Did Not Breathe This Air, published by Beltway Editions. 

    “For me, working on this project and being part of the group was realizing that my experiences mattered and that they were worthy of the spotlight,” says Khazi-Syed. “This was the first time I felt like I could be my own main character.” —Alice Dragoon 

    Prayers You Whispered

    Maisha M. Prome

    You wore those saris until they softened like butter
    Steamed in tarkari spices, simmered in summer
    Dusted by loose earth when the courtyard was swept
    Hand-scrubbed and line-dried before
    the monsoon clouds wept
    And when winter came, you sewed them together
    Stitch by stitch with your still agile fingers
    Those yards of well-worn cotton with their faded motifs
    Into this blanket I hold tight around me as I sleep,
    Wrapped in your love and the prayers you whispered,
    Thousands of miles away.

    *Tarkari is another word for curry, usually one containing vegetables. It is a common part of South Asian cuisine.

    Dear Kashmir

    Afeefah Khazi-Syed

    you and i, we are not that different
    the color of our skin traverses across
    the same paint palette at Home Depot
    october sky to dark camel
    and every shade that falls in between

    you wake up to the warmth of sunshine
    i wake up to the warmth of sunshine
    but yours fights through the Kunlun Mountains
    and mine through the Boston Skyline

    we both know the smell
    of the air just before it’s about to snow
    but you know other smells too
    of sweaty crowds
    chanting in the streets
    of mortal shells
    dissolving into thin air
    of flesh
    losing its meaning beyond this nationless land

    in the moments before i go to sleep at night
    the breeze of my ceiling fan reminds me of my
    andhra grandmother
    and the coolness of her morning terrace

    somewhere in the middle of the night
    it hits me that i have such fond memories
    of a place that takes away yours

    it leaves me with nightmares of
    patterns of electric fences striped borders
    so held up on the You and I that they forget
    azadi is what keeps Us alive

    i am suspended in the paradox of my homeland

    the sun sends to you its warmth
    from 92.96 million miles away
    we have forgotten how to do the same
    from a stone’s throw away

    * In Fall 2019, just weeks after the Kashmiri lockdown went into effect, Afeefah attended a talk by Kashmiri filmmaker Musa Syeed. This poem was written shortly after as an ode to the people of Kashmir. The narrative, identity, and rich culture of the Kashmiri people are often shadowed by the ongoing conflict between India, Pakistan, and China. Syeed’s film Valley of Saints is a beautiful reclamation of the Kashmiri story.

    zubaan

    Marwa Abdulhai

    my language
    does it not sound strange
    coming from my mouth?
    people say that i am arab
    but the streets of rain
    aroma of freshly made idli
    glow of the sea
    flow through my soul

    there are many languages spoken amongst neighbors
    tamil, kannada, telugu, urdu
    5 times of salah are heard
    we are made of many colours

    but how would you know?
    when people would like to make this land
    just for the hindus

    Allah created us of different nations and tribes
    so that we may know one another
    can someone tell me
    where the peace of our nation has gone?

    *This poem was originally written in Urdu (see below) and translated into English. It references the following verse as translated by Yusuf Ali: “O mankind! We created you from a single (pair) of a male and a female, and made you into nations and tribes, that you may know each other…” in the Qur’an (49:13).

    " "

    Tangerine

    Mariam Dogar

    Lately I’ve been starting to feel my soul instead of my body
    Like that day on the beach with the rocks and the sunset
    Footsteps so faint I could almost levitate
    With the horizon speaking into my ear: “Be content”

    Or when I sat at the dinner table in the center of the forest
    A citrus spread and the smell of durian between us
    When he leaned forward and whispered
    That he could feel his ancestors in the air

    Or when I pass a tiger lily and feel a touch on my arm
    Tracing the outline of the last day she could stand upright
    When we walked in the garden and I painted her toes
    A bright orange that decorated her feet on her deathbed

    Or when my knees knock against a stranger’s
    And I remember us in the back of a sedan with a broken AC
    Sharing secrets for hours in the delirious glow of the desert
    Giving me inconvertible proof that you did exist

    See I’ve come to the conclusion that I am not quite literal
    I am memories transcribed without my knowledge
    Like the passive rise and fall of my chest
    Or the tears that slip from my eyes when I laugh

    In this brilliant orchestra I collect these moments
    Undeniably alive and imperfect and sentient
    I am congruent with the hearts I’ve met before
    And those He bids me to meet again

    Welcome Home

    Maisha M. Prome

    August. 36 hours of flying, and I’ve finally landed in Boston. 
    The TSA agent finishes checking my bags and hands them
    back. Just as I am about to step into the final stretch of
    hallway between me and freedom, his voice stops me.
    “Miss,”
    I turn. “Yes?”
    He nods.
    “Welcome home.”

    .

    Welcome home.

    I have never heard that before.
    Not even when I land in my jonmobhumi,
    the place I was born
    Where the immigration officers glance at my passport 
    and wave me through the gate
    Where the dusty Dhaka air whispers hello 
    and the humidity wraps me in a hug
    The smiles on my parents’ faces when they pull up in the car
    The sweetness of the mango milk my mother hands 
    me to last the drive home
    My siblings’ bubbling voices when I step through the door
    All these things whisper, affirm, assure
    The words I’ve never needed to hear aloud.

    .

    Welcome home.

    Words I’ve never heard once in my life
    For the countless times I’ve stepped out of planes into
    Boston Logan or JFK
    Where the dry air of the air conditioning hums to
    the beat of my heart
    As the blue-uniformed officer frowns at my passport
    Trying to match it to my hijab-framed face
    In his eyes I see the cold steel silent distrust
    While I try to hide the agony in mine

    “You’ve been selected for a random security check.”
    Of course.
    “Walk through the scanner again.”
    Ice in their voices. Alarms, handcuffs, gunshots just a button press away.
    “Did you pack these bags yourself?”
    They comb through my things. The clock is silent, but I hear the second hand tick away.
    They never find anything of issue, yet the guilt is always mine to carry, zipped away into the spaces between my carefully folded clothes.
    Breath held, I rush through the last checkpoints
    And exhale only when I’m out the door en route
    to the safety of my college dorm

    But today,
    I am stopped by two words.

    “Welcome home.”

    .

    For a minute I am lost
    Stilled by the crash of a wave that breaks into small ripples
    on sand
    Stuttering I thank him, in my head I am dazed
    And a few minutes later, as the car races over the highway,
    I am surprised to find a tear run down my face.

    .

    Welcome home.

    This should not mean anything.
    Home is home whether you’re welcomed or not,
    As the States has always been for me
    It shouldn’t make a difference, and yet it does.

    Maybe it’s because I’ve spent years always on guard
    Holding on my tongue the comebacks to the
    “Go back to your country” they will shout at me
    Like they’ve shouted at my parents

    And how I’ve spent years on long haul flights, lying awake all
    15 hours thinking
    About everything that could/might/will go wrong
    When Uyghurs disappear and Guantanamo Bay pricks the
    back of my eyelids between wisps of clouds Rohingyas fleeing
    houses burned to the ground and smoke is still awash over
    Palestinian blood.

    It is never the turbulence that agitates my stomach

    .

    Welcome home

    I have only known a world where I am not welcome

    .

    So when I hear this
    From a blue-eyed blonde-haired TSA officer
    I find myself at a loss

    Sometimes
    Acknowledgement can hit like a ton of bricks

    Two thoughtful words can sink in
    And replay themselves
    Every time I see the Boston skyline reflected in the Charles
    River on the car ride back from the airport.

    * Jonmobhumi (Bengali) means country of birth

    Dear My Favorite Memories

    Ayse Guvenilir

    Jumping onto the car roof because you are not walking home in the cold from this restaurant where i only had goldfish and for some reason it’s a problem that i (supposedly) never finish my food in fact it’s funny too you say i care about your day and i do and i’m touched that it touches you see me from across the room and you scoot your way over and i haven’t a clue about this lab report but we put our sweaters on backwards so at least we’re warming up this room with book clubs and 320 struggles that you got me through the night when i just wanted this presentation prep to end I’M SINGING down the hallways where you find me, always.

    The warmth you feel radiating from me really comes from all of you don’t you see formulation and catalyzation that night across the Charles you talked about building while flying i didn’t know you appreciated the first time we met i thought you thought i was annoying essays written while making arepas you kept me company.

    Reminiscing memories do mean so much to me i don’t know how to process so you put on headphones over your earbuds as you backed out the room i’m laughing at the singular mango party of four isn’t it obvious that i too am Muslim like you see me as a mentor i’m just lucky getting to

    love,
    all of you.

    * 320 is short for 20.320 Analysis of Biomolecular and Cellular Systems, a course required to complete the biological engineering undergraduate degree at MIT. The poem is a tribute to each person who recounted a memory to Ayse during a surprise Zoom call on her birthday.

    Sixth Grade

    Afeefah Khazi-Syed

    i started sixth grade hijabi

    chipmunk cheeks
    framed with a white chiffon
    inspiring all kinds of creative ask aways
    no, i do not take a shower in this
    no, the bun in the back is not an alien antenna
    yes, i do have hair,
    in fact a whole head of thick, dark hair

    Sirens blare in the near distance as the air fills with smoke.

    i answered all kinds of questions
    in sixth grade

    where did i find this
    unwavering belief and confidence in my deen?

    where did i find the stamina
    to be okay with singularly defending an entire faith
    in sixth grade?

    and why did it all come much more easily
    back in sixth grade?

    Children’s playground burns to the ground at the local masjid.

    i notice the incriminating looks
    more now
    taken left to right up and down

    find myself fatigued from the elongated
    routine of flying home
    feel the stickiness of my looks
    when i encompass a new space

    you areOff beat

    A prosecution of post-9/11 attack against Muslim Americans begins.

    there are days when it feels like my imaan
    is hanging on by a single thread
    and there are days when the connection to God
    is felt so deeply into my bones
    that tears fall down
    to the ground
    in sajdah

    A year passes before the man is sentenced for a hate crime.

    i have even more work to do than
    a work in progress

    and so again and again
    i find myself folding my palms
    in the exact same way my
    grandmother taught me to
    praying for the belief and confidence and strength
    i found
    in sixth grade

    * In 2011, the playground of Afeefah’s local masjid—a place she and her family often visited—was burned to the ground in an act of arson. This is the first hate crime Afeefah consciously remembers experiencing. While her decision to wear hijab had nothing to do with this incident, Afeefah often looks back at the parallel narratives of her middle school years—a time in which she turned to hijab as an embracement of everything that she was. However, this was also a time in which Afeefah began to realize that not everyone in her community was accepting of who she was.

    observation

    Marwa Abdulhai

    how much is enough
    for me to believe?
    just with my eyes that can see
    the clouds moving in tandem with the trees
    or tiny creatures surviving the coldest of seasons.
    it’s in the stars forming and colliding and collapsing
    Insan* created with language and will and feeling
    a perfect design for life with probability of one in

    1000000000000000000000000000000
    0000000000000000000000000000000

    you say everything serves a purpose
    even the grains of sand placed along the sea
    do they too feel Your presence?
    stronger and closer to You than me?

    i wonder at those previous
    with patient fears and faith so resolute
    could they tell me the secrets to the righteous path
    we all seek?

    * Insan (Arabic) translates to mankind

    Alive

    Maisha M. Prome

    Rain drums, thrums on the rooftop
    To a beat that overtakes the one that keeps me alive
    And then slowly sings me to sleep at my desk

    Tomorrow maybe, I’ll finally get up from this desk
    Still can’t go outside but we can go to the rooftop
    To look at the sky and remember that it’s good to be alive

    All those years when the city was alive
    And yet we sat still and studied, glued to the desk
    Only the rain knows reason as it rinses the rooftop

    * The last words of each line in the first stanza (“rooftop,” “alive,” and “desk”) are taken and repeated in a different order in the remaining two stanzas. This is an example of a Tritina poem, a shorter version of the Sestina which contains six stanzas.

    “Aleena” isn’t what I go by

    Aleena Shabbir

    It’s “jaanu” 
    when you ask about my day and wish me goodnight

    It’s “pyaari” 
    when you kindly request my help or want to talk

    Or “pagal” 
    when you laugh at all my antics and jokes

    Sometimes “chalaak”
    when I do something that slips your eye

    “Meri zindagi” 
    when we encourage and uplift each other

    “Mera dil” 
    when you’re comforting me through pain

    It’s “behta” 
    when you announce breakfast

    “Larki” 
    when I sass you

    And endless more

    Forgive me

    When I pause

    “Aleena”

    I haven’t heard that very often

    * All these words are in Urdu. Jaanu means sweetheart. Pyaari means pretty or cutie. Chalaak means smart in a clever, slightly cunning way. Meri zindagi means my life. Mera dil means my heart. Pagal means silly, nonsensical. Behta is an affectionate term for a child. Larki means girl.

    Rice

    Maisha M. Prome

    I was taught this language by my father who
    tended these fields as did his parents before him, taught
    that this backbreaking labor day after day
    is what feeds a newly born country through war and
    genocide (that Pakistan wrought). Perfect long white grains
    fall into a bowl, glistening multitudes like the
    multiplication tables my mother made me memorize at six
    Just like my parents did as did their parents before them.
    Because with the grain that gave my ancestors sustenance
    through the famine (that the British caused), came
    the need for careful calculations of impartial portions
    and so embedded within the genes they passed down to me
    is a binding obligation that I never fail a math test.
    Rice, painstakingly multiplied and cautiously divided,
    is what has kept us alive.

    * The poem references the Bangladesh Liberation War and the atrocities of the 1971 Bangladesh genocide committed by the Pakistani military. Many elders in Maisha’s family fought in the war and her parents grew up in a nation rebuilding itself after independence. Decades earlier, the Bengal Famine of 1943 had killed more than 2 million people in the Bengal region (comprising present day Bangladesh and the Indian province of West Bengal). The famine arose not out of drought, but due to wartime policies imposed by the British colonial rule upon the region. (Sen, Amartya. Poverty and Famines: An Essay on Entitlement and Deprivation. Oxford: Oxford University Press, 1981.

    How Are You Doing?

    Afeefah Khazi-Syed

    i am finding it difficult to sleep at night

    between hours of trying to
    capture my existence into words
    in hopes that someone else will see me

    and the tears that i have tried crying but have yet to
    over a life that no longer exists in my life

    and the dread of not knowing when this
    waiting period of mundanity will end

    and the feeling of always needing to be
    producing something
    doing something
    being something

    all i want is
    to be able to walk into a
    cafe with my knapsack backpack in hand
    surrounded by friends i can stand
    feel my feet on land

    i am lost
    afraid of loose waterfalls
    oceans that don’t reach the shoreline
    flowing rivers that never meet

    i am not sure
    i know
    how i am

    “Great! And you?”

    Oud

    Mariam Dogar

    In the drawer by my bed
    I keep the scent you wore to Eid prayer

    An unmarked bottle
    Not intended for refills
    Screwed so tightly
    I will never use it up

    But twice a year, I let myself drink it in

    The scent of money and coins and
    sweat on henna-stained hands
    The rush of half-second kisses and last-minute zakaat
    The crackling of knees mixed with loudspeaker takbeers

    And of course, the sight of your smile
    Like the sugar syrup we poured
    On microwaved gulab jamun

    But was it heavy or light?
    Crystal clear or blurred?
    I don’t think I can tell
    The difference

    I can’t bring myself
    To eat them that way
    Anymore

    All I want
    Is you
    To always be

    I don’t use the perfume you wore to Eid prayer
    It’s an unmarked world I can’t refill

    I bottle these memories to keep them potent
    So that twice a year, we say Eid Mubarak
    In the drawer by my bed

    * Central to this poem are the feelings, imagery, and nostalgia surrounding Eid-al-Fitr – a celebration of the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting. It is one of the two large holidays in Islam. On Eid, Muslims traditionally dress in fancy or new clothes, congregate in masjids for prayer, wish each other “Eid Mubarak,” give zakaat (charity), and eat food and desserts together. The Oud referenced in the poem is a fragrance that is warm, sweet, and woody and is used widely in the Arab world and elsewhere. Oud is usually very expensive, and is sold in small vials. Mariam’s mother would save it for special events, such as Eid.

    Tranquility

    Marwa Abdulhai

    you waited to pick me up before the bell
    bringing leftover snacks from your preschool party
    we sat in the parking lot
    i ate the last doughnut while
    you listened to my day in a language
    you did not completely understand

    you earned your first paycheck at forty
    the hope of a new journey in your eyes
    asking me to print pages upon pages of colouring books
    for the kids who adored you as much as we

    you always know where to find
    missing things
    the hijab tangled in piles of laundry
    keys hidden in clutters of pockets
    you told me to say
    inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un
    when asking Allah to return that which belonged to Him

    you remembered the day of every exam
    a bottle of zamzam in your hand
    i always wondered how it lasted
    till the end of senior year

    the alarms always begin at three in the morning
    your heart in prayer for the dreams of others
    your motivations have never been for this earth
    you are a tranquillity

    i feel the ےتشرف around you, ammi

    * ےتشرف (Urdu) translates to angels.
    inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un: transliteration of verse 2:156 of the Qur’an, translating to “to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return”. This is said when you misplace something and would like to find it (as in the poem), as well as more frequently, when someone passes away.

    The Ending Does Not Exist

    Afeefah Khazi-Syed

    when i was seven years old
    my mother would take me to the nearby library
    where i would pick out seven new books
    for the seven days
    ahead of me

    i have emptied and filled bookshelves
    young adult novels, physics textbooks, haitian ethnographies, and everything in between

    i never came across the perfect final chapter
    left to search for solace
    in midnight dreams

    i cry when i leave a place
    and i’m not very good at goodbyes
    because when the essence of being
    meets its fate
    the sun rarely rises with a cry

    will this be my last time

    i have lost too many
    to imperfect farewells and many a nights
    it makes my head feel some kind of fuzzy

    i try to remind myself

    we were not built for endings
    we were built to pull each other up
    and pave our paths
    to reunions of the afterlife

    when i think sunshine

    Ayse Guvenilir

    flying barefoot, barely being able to catch a breath from all this chasing, laughing, the nights seeming to last forever until they ended and it was a new day and we were fasting. sun blazing, we went outside anyways, playing until we could eat and it would be never-ending night once again. maybe this time, there were no man hunts, but always some sort of game, certainly a feeling of having to pee constant until it was over and back home, my feet were washed of the grass stains left behind and to cool the blazing of the sun. a new day so heavy, it felt like we were the ocean, swimming we were instead of running and i never did get to jump into the pool with my shoes on. it was once, but the rain was burned into the memory of my three-layered skin. every day, something new or old—riding bikes, dodging balls, shooting hoops, exploring forests. running like time did not exist. summer was on fire, even if it was raining, and we were invincible until we were no longer nor was it summer—

    and Real Life starts up
    dreams of never-ending night
    when i think sunshine.

    * This poem was written in the haibun form, a combination of a prose poem and a haiku.

    Live Thoughts As Im Skydiving

    Aleena Shabbir

    I love the adrenaline
    The thrill of adventure coursing inside

    Scared out of my mind
    I’m all over the place

    Impulsive decisions are my strongest vice
    Up until I’m actually out of my comfort zone

    Arms flailing, deeply sinking
    The wind whipping in my face

    The lakes beneath me
    Blue so beautifully different from the sky’s

    I never imagined I’d find it so ugly from here

    “I hate this” while “I’m having the time of my life”
    “Talk about a panorama” but “Did I just swallow a fly?!?”

    Time seems more meaningful up here

    I feel like I’m looking at a board game
    Everything a tenth of its size

    We get closer, the distance between us smaller,
    but my fear, more real
    What looked so tiny, now giant, daunting

    I push my legs out, ready to come back and it’s
    The “ass landing” that grounds me again

    And I’m thankful to the sky
    I see things differently now

    A Thousand Places

    Maisha M. Prome

    Yellow earth between my toes,
    chasing chickens through the yard.

    The slip on mosaic tile before
    the crash and the permanent scar.

    A strip of airplane carpet
    miles above the gleaming sea.

    Gritty greyness of the schoolyard
    scraping raw against my knee.

    Polished floor of marbled tile
    like ice in the winter chill.

    Dorm room carpet brown and warm
    with a history undistilled.

    Treading through pearlescent snow
    and through monsoon-flooded streets,

    I’ve walked a thousand places
    and found home beneath my feet.

    The Landing

    Aleena Shabbir

    Each time the plane descends
    I can feel the air lift my mother’s face
    And widen my father’s smile
    Peace shining in their eyes

    Free rides in Joyland instead of Playland
    Fried Chicks, not KFC
    Filling both heart and stomach
    With calories that last a lifetime

    The airport, crowded
    The crowd, lively
    The yelling of different travelers
    All coming home

    My mamu always there to pick us up
    Holding cold, fresh Shezans
    A sweetness that can only be tasted
    Back in Pakistan

    * Shezan is one of the best distributors in Pakistan for mango juice. Not completely biased in Aleena’s opinion or anything. Absolutely not at all.

    Parachute

    Afeefah Khazi-Syed

    every time i settle at your feet
    with a bowl of coconut oil in hand
    swirled and warmed
    for exactly fifteen seconds
    in the microwave
    i feel generations

    the hands of each and every one of them
    must have also moved like yours
    working through knots of
    carelessness and exhaustion

    the wrinkles on your fingers
    must have been passed down
    through hidden battles
    i will never know of

    and this massage routine
    must have grown in perfection
    through centuries of
    Ammis and Nanis and Dadis

    when you neatly fold my hair
    into your signature braid
    something tells me
    these words have been said before

    when will you start taking care of yourself?”
    i answer by asking you the same.

    * This poem is named after Parachute hair oil—a staple to the many tel massages Afeefah grew up with.

    These poems from Our Ancestors Did Not Breathe This Air, published in 2022 by Beltway Editions, are reproduced here with permission from the publisher and the authors. The poets—who are now all graduate students at universities across the US—still try to meet monthly online to share their stories. 

