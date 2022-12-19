Design central

“I was like, ‘What? How is this possible?’” recounts Ochsendorf, now an MIT professor and the founding director of the newly established MIT Morningside Academy for Design.

“It showed there are solutions out there waiting to be discovered,” he adds. “This for me was the great joy of encountering engineering, because in many of my [other] classes there was a problem, and there was one answer. But when you have an open-ended design exercise—like, support as much weight as you can with two sheets of paper—immediately the gears start to spin and you think: What am I going to do? How am I going to do it? Is this going to work?”

The assignment helped Ochsendorf quickly learn something vital about design: There is not one answer. Today, his paper beehive sits in his office at MIT, a reminder of that undergraduate class and its lessons.

Now Ochsendorf is bringing that approach to the Morningside Academy—a campus hub launched in October 2022 thanks to a $100 million gift from the Morningside Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the T.H. Chan family. The academy will be a center of design education, research, thinking, and entrepreneurship, drawing projects and people from across MIT.

That will help bring ideas, research advances, and innovations from the lab and classroom into everyday life. Design is the process through which the possibilities of innovation are made tangible, from small-scale technologies to consumer products to large-scale civic initiatives.

Design is already thriving at MIT. Product Engineering Processes, better known as 2.009—a class long taught by David Wallace, SM ’91, PhD ’95, with other faculty and a cadre of mentors from industry—has become a high-profile prototyping competition and a memorable experience for undergraduates. MIT’s award-winning D-Lab, led by MacArthur grant recipient Amy Smith ’84, Eng ’95, SM ’95, engages communities around the globe in participatory design of low-cost technologies to address poverty. And MIT has the nation’s oldest architecture program, which remains a leader in the field, as well as a thriving Department of Urban Studies and Planning. MIT scholars in engineering, computer science, the humanities, management, and the physical sciences study design and apply design principles to their work.

“We are not investing in something new as much as we are connecting our existing strengths, elevating them, and then trying to reflect it back out to the world,” says Ochsendorf, who is also the Class of 1942 Professor at MIT, a professor of architecture and of civil and environmental engineering, and a MacVicar Faculty Fellow.

The academy’s founding support includes funding for faculty chairs, fellowships for graduate students, research opportunities for undergraduate students, and entrepreneurship. The first 14 fellows, graduate students from across MIT, are active in the 2022-’23 academic year, working on their own projects.