I just watched Biggie Smalls perform ‘live’ in the metaverse

Holograms, however, are inherently limited. They require audiences to sit at a specific angle to get the illusion of the artist performing in 3D. The metaverse offers a way for people to see a more lifelike avatar and even potentially interact with it—something the team behind Smalls’s gig hopes to be able to offer in the near future.

What’s remarkable about Smalls’s performance on Friday was the realism. His moves, mannerisms, and facial expressions were stunningly lifelike.

But there were some hiccups to remind viewers that Smalls was an avatar. In scenes with live rappers, Smalls seemed to stumble into his co-performers. When other rappers supported his lyrics, Smalls would sometimes wander out of the central circle where he was performing, not responding to his fellow rappers the way a living human performer would.

Smalls' avatar was more "natural" off-screen, in pre-recorded digital segments where his likeness roamed through 90s-era Brooklyn. His movements weren't unnatural, his clothes were wrinkled, and his head turned and hands moved in ways that made it hard to tell that this person was not a digital creation.

The technology behind this visual feat has been years in the making, says Remington Scott, the VFX director responsible for creating the Smalls avatar. Scott is the founder of Hyperreal, the studio behind the motion capture that made Andy Serkis’s Gollum character come to life in The Lord of the Rings. (In this case, an actor was used, but the avatar incorporated the same techniques.) “When we used this technology in feature films, it would take six months and millions of dollars,” Scott says. “Now, we can do it in six weeks and at a much lower cost.”