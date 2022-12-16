Sam Altman: This is what I learned from DALL-E 2

I spoke to Altman about what he’d learned from DALL-E 2. “I think there's an important set of lessons for us, about what the next decade's going to be like for AI,” he says. (You can read my piece on what generative AI’s long term impact will be here.)

These extracts from our conversation have been edited for clarity and length.

Here is Sam Altman, in his own words, on:

1/ Why DALL-E 2 made such an impact

It crossed a threshold where it could produce photorealistic images. But even with non-photorealistic images, it seems to really understand concepts well enough, to combine things in new ways, which feels like intelligence. That didn't happen with DALL-E 1.

But I would say the tech community was more amazed by GPT-3 back in 2020 than DALL-E. GPT-3 was the first time you actually felt the intelligence of a system. It could do what a human did. I think it got people who previously didn't believe in AGI at all to take it seriously. There was something happening there none of us predicted.

But images have an emotional power. The rest of the world was much more amazed by DALL-E than GPT-3.

2/ What lessons he learned from DALL-E 2’s success