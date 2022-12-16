Mind-altering substances are being overhyped as wonder drugs

Psychedelics are drugs that change the way we experience the world. They can alter our senses and make us hallucinate. But they can also trigger experiences that are more difficult to define, such as “openness” and “expansion of consciousness.”

The reputation of psychedelics like psilocybin and LSD has been through something of a rollercoaster ride over the last 70 years or so. They went from generating excitement to instilling fear and mistrust, at least if media coverage is anything to go by. But they’ve experienced a recent renaissance.

A growing number of academic researchers, therapists, and companies are interested in the potential of psychedelics to treat mental-health disorders such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and substance use disorders, to name a few.

Most recently, I came across a paper making the case that psychedelics could be useful in treating obesity. The paper, written by Nicole Fadahunsi and her colleagues at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, argues that if psychedelics can change our behavior, and potentially get people off addictive substances, they might also help others change their unhealthy eating habits. The authors believe that psychedelics might also make people more open to other approaches to weight loss, such as lifestyle changes.