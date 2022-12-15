The Download: Twitter’s decline, and explaining fusion

Podcast: Optimizing for convenience

We’re in the middle of another major disruption in retail—one that’s been accelerated by the pandemic, and looks to take the convenience of e-commerce and apply it to physical environments. In this episode, we examine how AI is at the center of this transition. Listen to it on Apple Podcasts, or wherever else you usually listen.

1 FTX’s lawyers say they 'do not trust' the Bahamian government

They claim the authorities could try to siphon digital assets from the collapsed crypto exchange. (Reuters)

+ Bahamian regulators were tipped off by an FTX associate. (FT $)

+ Sam Bankman-Fried always said he was pro-regulation. He may get his wish. (The Atlantic $)



2 Twitter has suspended accounts dedicated to tracking private jets

Including one that tracks Elon Musk’s own plane. (Bloomberg $)

+ Twitter’s changed its policy to bar users sharing a person’s “live” location. (The Intercept)

+ Musk is selling off billions of Tesla shares—again. (The Verge)



3 Russia is rapidly running out of ammunition in Ukraine

Its military will soon be reduced to using Cold War supplies, according to the Pentagon. (Motherboard)

+ Iran-made drones have been shot down over Kiev. (The Guardian)

+ The war will only get worse for Russia. (FT $)

+ GPS signals are being disrupted in the country's cities, too. (Wired $)

4 A group of influencers have been charged with securities fraud

US authorities claim they manipulated stock prices through Twitter and Discord. (NBC News)

+ The seven men earned around $100 million through the “pump and dump” scheme. (Motherboard)

5 The golden age of mobile gaming is over

Revenues are set to fall for the first time ever. (FT $)

+ It’s been a tough year for tech, overall. (Economist $)



6 Lab-grown seafood is on the horizon 🐟

But unlike the majority of cultivated meat, lab-grown seafood will replicate pricey cuts. (Vox)

+ Microplastics are filtering into plankton. (Slate $)

+ Will lab-grown meat reach our plates? (MIT Technology Review)



7 Quantum computing is locked in a two-horse race

Both China and the US appear to think the other is in the lead, actually. (New Yorker $)

+ Quantum computing has a hype problem. (MIT Technology Review)



8 We’re getting closer to finding more dark matter

We still don’t know what it’s made of, though. (Wired $)



9 How Pokémon upped its fashion game

Designer threads are a must for wannabe trainers. (NPR)



10 Take a trip around the world’s tech markets 📱

From smartphone repairs to karaoke mics, there’s something for everyone. (Rest of World)