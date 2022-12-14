The Download: fusion breakthrough and decoding depression

The news: After decades of trying, scientists have reached a milestone in fusion research, finally running a reaction that created more energy than was put in to start it. US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced on Tuesday that researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory had achieved what’s known as net energy gain, a symbolic victory for nuclear fusion research.

How they did it: In fusion reactions, whether in a reactor or the core of a star, atoms are slammed into each other until they fuse, releasing energy. The goal of fusion energy is to get more energy out of the reaction than what’s put in to energize it. The fusion reaction at NIF achieved it, generating 3.15 megajoules of energy, more than the 2.05 megajoules provided by lasers used in the reactor.

What’s next: The advance demonstrates the basic viability of fusion energy, a goal researchers have been chasing since the 1950s. But the scientific experiment is not an immediately practical route to fusion power. Read the full story.

—Casey Crownhart

Neuroscientists have created a mood decoder that can measure depression

What’s new: Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas say they’ve developed a “mood decoder”—a way of being able to work out how someone is feeling just by looking at brain activity. They also say they can stimulate a positive mood using electrodes implanted in the brains of volunteers with depression.

Why it matters: Depression is a complicated illness—partly because we still don’t fully understand what’s going on in the brain when it occurs. Neuroscientists hope that by getting a better idea of what’s happening inside the brains of people with depression symptoms, they can make the treatment more effective.