Enabling DIY-AI for business

Do-it-yourself (DIY) AI is mutually beneficial for IT and business teams in an organization: DIY AI allows IT teams to maintain control over data while the business team can retain control over logic and sensitive business rules. This paper discusses how to enable DIY AI.
