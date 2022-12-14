The cloud is key for financial services undergoing digital transformation

For many organizations, digital transformation has meant shifting to cloud-based architectures, tools, and processes. Working in the cloud and building cloud-native applications means quicker release updates, rapid scalability due to distributed compute power, optimized cost structures, and access to specialized tools that simplify tasks like testing, monitoring, and security.

JPMorgan Chase’s comprehensive digital transformation initiative uses public cloud computing to address governance, culture, and customer needs, Lipkovitz adds, and is a crucial path to stay competitive.

Drivers of change include simplification

For JPMorgan Chase, simplifying its complex IT infrastructure under cloud technology better serves its customers and clients, permits quicker innovation, and enhances security. “Our largest customers need to make trades and move money globally,” Lipkovitz says. “They’re looking for simplification.”

Alongside simplification, digital transformation is also driven by a need to provide better products for customers, while still addressing security vulnerabilities and regulatory requirements. According to Gartner’s 2022 Hype Cycle for Digital Banking Transformation, public cloud is one of four technologies likely to transform the banking sector by 2024. Other technologies include chatbots, social messaging payment apps, and banking-as-a-service, which enables non-banks or non-financial institutions to provide financial services.

A focus on the cloud and security

Like many large enterprises, some of JPMorgan Chase’s software was built in-house over decades of work. Much of this software remains robust—such as the legacy card processing systems still used globally. Digital transformation does not necessarily mean older systems will be replaced; instead, many are well-suited to be adapted, and freed from their dependence on mainframes, says Lipkovitz. Public cloud and cloud-native technology are increasingly used to renovate these systems, helping organizations eliminate technical debt, quicken development cycles, and modernize technology stacks.

The modern technology stacks of financial services companies must be highly secure. For established cloud providers, Lipkovitz notes, “security at this point is really table stakes.” Cloud services today come with robust security out of the box, giving developers of cloud-based applications a head start from a security standpoint. “Not only do we need to be secure and safe, we must be able to attest to it, to demonstrate it,” says Lipkovitz.

One way to demonstrate data security and compliance is with infrastructure as code (IaC), which provisions and manages infrastructure through code instead of through physical hardware configuration or with configuration tools. As organizations migrate to the cloud and adopt modern technologies—such as serverless cloud, containers, and Kubernetes—infrastructure must be monitored and secured at an increasingly granular level. IaC can provide the tools to accomplish this.

With IaC, developers can quickly and easily reproduce a specific version of an environment to see where changes were made (and by whom), or see the origins of a bug or flaw in the system. This transparency helps in the auditing process and with regulatory compliance, and is particularly valuable in highly regulated industries such as financial services, where customers expect their data to be secure and protected.