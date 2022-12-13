The Download: AI objectification, and SBF charged

When Melissa Heikkilä, our senior AI reporter, tried the new viral AI avatar app Lensa, she was hoping to get results similar to other colleagues at MIT Technology Review, who got realistic yet flattering avatars—think astronauts, and fierce warriors. Instead, she got tons of nudes. Out of the generated 100 avatars, 16 were topless, while another 14 depicted her in extremely skimpy clothes and overtly sexualized poses.



Melissa has Asian heritage. Many of the avatars were of generic Asian women clearly modeled on anime or video-game characters, or, most likely, porn. Another colleague with Chinese heritage got similar results: reams and reams of pornified avatars.



Lensa’s hypersexualization of Asian women is sadly unsurprising. Its results are generated using Stable Diffusion, an AI model that draws from a massive open-source data set compiled by scraping images from the internet. But the problem runs deeper than the training data. Read the full story.

How it feels to be sexually objectified by an AI

You can read more of Melissa’s thoughts on Lensa’s avatars reflecting sexist and racist stereotypes in The Algorithm, her weekly AI newsletter. In it, she reflects on how it made her feel when the model returned more realistic portrayals of her when she told it she was male, and what the issues with Lensa tell us about AI more widely. Read the full story.



