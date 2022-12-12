The Download: year in review, and the big problem with ChatGPT

As 2022 starts to draw to a close, we thought it was high time to take a look back over the most popular stories we’ve published in the past 12 months. From a biotech scoop to a thoughtful interrogation of whether digital replicas of our deceased loved ones can really help to ease the grieving process, our readers have enjoyed the full gamut of our technology coverage.

If you missed them the first time round, here’s our top five most-read stories of the year. We hope you keep reading into the new year, and beyond.



+ The gene-edited pig heart given to a dying patient was infected with a pig virus

The pig heart transplanted into an American patient earlier this year in a landmark operation carried a porcine virus that may have derailed the experiment and contributed to his death two months later. Our senior biotechnology editor Antonio Regalado dug into how this could have happened due to a well-known—and avoidable—risk which raises questions over whether the experiment should have taken place at all. Read the full story.

+ This artist is dominating AI-generated art. And he’s not happy about it.

Greg Rutkowski is a Polish digital artist who uses classical painting styles to create dreamy fantasy landscapes. While you may recognize his work from games including Dungeons & Dragons he reached a whole new audience when his distinctive style became one of the most commonly used prompts for AI art generator Stable Diffusion—and he’s far from thrilled. Read the full story by our senior AI reporter Melissa Heikkilä.

+ Starlink signals can be reverse-engineered to work like GPS—whether SpaceX likes it or not

Elon Musk declined researchers’ requests to use his Starlink mega-constellation to create a more precise, more useful successor to GPS. But they went ahead anyway. For the past two years, a team at UT Austin’s Radionavigation Lab has been reverse-engineering signals sent from thousands of Starlink internet satellites in low Earth orbit to ground-based receivers. Now they believe they have cracked the problem, and that their technology could form the basis of a useful navigation system. Crucially, this could be done without any help from SpaceX at all. Read the full story.