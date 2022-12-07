The Download: metaverse fashion, and looser covid rules in China

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.



1 China is relaxing some of its covid restrictions

Days after the mass protests, the government is allowing people with covid to isolate at home instead of in quarantine facilities. (AP News)

+ The policy change is likely to spark a huge wave of infections. (The Atlantic $)

+ Disinformation campaigns are making it hard to gauge citizens’ reactions. (New Yorker $)

+ Apple’s AirDrop restrictions are curbing the spread of protest memes in China. (Rest of World)



2 Ukraine launched another drone attack on Russia

They managed to strike military bases that were believed to be impenetrable. (FT $)

+ Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is still in real danger, though. (Foreign Policy $)



3 Renewable energy growth is “turbocharged” right now

The global energy crisis has given the industry a much-needed shot in the arm. (The Verge)

+ This calculation is driving global climate policy. (Knowable Magazine)

+ How new versions of solar, wind, and batteries could help the grid. (MIT Technology Review)



4 Flu infections in the US are at an all-time high

The CDC has recorded more positive tests than any other week on record. (Vox)



5 San Francisco police have been barred from using killer robots

Just a week after they were given the go-ahead. (WP $)



6 AI could destroy the student essay

New AI models can write ever-more convincing text. (The Atlantic $)

+ AI is being put to work, at long last. (Economist $)

+ GPT-3 can help people with dyslexia to quickly write coherent emails. (BuzzFeed News)

+ AI image model Lensa is generating NSFW images without prompting. (Insider $)

+ ChatGPT is OpenAI’s latest fix for GPT-3. It’s slick but still spews nonsense. (MIT Technology Review)



7 How a teenager’s murder sparked a viral TikTok dance craze

The grisly commemoration raises questions over how we remember the dead. (New Yorker $)



8 The internet has changed what we understand about porn addiction

Researchers are divided over whether it’s a moral, not medical, diagnosis. (Motherboard)



9 Park rangers are sneaking up on poachers using ebikes

The silent bikes have helped rangers in Mozambique to save animals from being killed for bushmeat. (Wired $)



10 Uber’s robotaxis have taken to Las Vegas’ roads

They’re only running during the daytime, for now. (TechCrunch)

Quote of the day

“The metaverse will be our slow death.”

—An anonymous Facebook employee doesn’t mince their words in a comment on an employee survey, reports The Guardian.

The big story

AI has exacerbated racial bias in housing. Could it help eliminate it instead?

October 2020



Few problems are longer-term or more intractable than America’s systemic racial inequality. And a particularly entrenched form of it is housing discrimination. A long history of policies by banks, insurance companies, and real estate brokers has denied people of color a fair shot at homeownership, concentrated wealth and property in the hands of white people and communities, and perpetuated de facto segregation. Technology has in some cases exacerbated America’s systemic racial bias. But could it be used to mitigate the bias in housing instead? Read the full story.