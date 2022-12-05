The Download: a long covid app, and California’s wind plans

The news: A new app could help people with long covid cope with their condition by giving them a clearer understanding of what helps—and hinders—their health. The platform, called Visible, collects data every day to help people understand how their symptoms fluctuate.

How it works: Visible tracks a user’s heart rate variability in order to recommend when someone should take it easy for the next few days to avoid exhausting themselves, checking their heart rate in the morning and getting them to score their symptoms in the evening.

Why it matters: Millions of people around the world live with long covid. Behind the numbers, there is an enormous amount of individual pain, misery, and frustration, especially regarding medical ignorance about the condition. Visible’s co-founder hopes to not only help individual people better manage long covid, but to provide better data to help researchers gain a better understanding of the condition too. Read the full story.

—Rhiannon Williams

Read more of our reporting on long covid:



+ A battle is raging over long covid in children. While potentially millions of children suffer from this mysterious illness, researchers are still debating how big a problem it is. Read the full story.

+ We’ve only just begun to examine the racial disparities of long covid. It may take years to understand the full impact of the pandemic and its aftermath on Black people in the US. Read the full story.

+ From April 2021: Could covid lead to a lifetime of autoimmune disease? Evidence is growing that in some people covid infections are producing autoantibodies targeting the body’s organs. If true, it could mean years of lingering sickness and misery for many. Read the full story.