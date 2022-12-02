About

Methodology: The Blue Technology Barometer 2022/23

Now in its second year, the Blue Technology Barometer assesses and ranks how each of the world’s largest maritime economies promotes and develops blue (marine-centered) technologies that help reverse the impact of climate change on ocean ecosystems, and how they leverage ocean-based resources to reduce greenhouse gases and other effects of climate change.

To build the index, MIT Technology Review Insights compiled 20 quantitative and qualitative data indicators for 66 countries and territories with coastlines and maritime economies. This included analysis of select datasets and primary research interviews with global blue technology innovators, policymakers, and international ocean sustainability organizations. Through trend analysis, research, and a consultative peer-review process with several subject matter experts, weighting assumptions were assigned to determine the relative importance of each indicator’s influence on a country’s blue technology leadership.

These indicators measure how each country or territory’s economic and maritime industries have affected its marine environment and how quickly they have developed and deployed technologies that help improve ocean health outcomes. Policy and regulatory adherence factors were considered, particularly the observance of international treaties on fishing and marine protection laws.

The indicators are organized into four pillars, which evaluate metrics around a sustainability theme. Each indicator is scored from 1 to 10 (10 being the best performance) and is weighted for its contribution to its respective pillar. Each pillar is weighted to determine its importance in the overall score. As these research efforts center on countries developing blue technology to promote ocean health, the technology pillar is ranked highest, at 50% of the overall score.

The four pillars of the Blue Technology Barometer are:

Ocean Environment Carbon emissions resulting from maritime activities and their relative growth. Metrics in this pillar also assess each country’s efforts to mitigate ocean pollution and enhance ocean ecosystem health.

Marine Activity Efforts to promote sustainable fishing activities and increase and maintain marine protected areas.

Technology Innovation Progress in fostering the development of sustainable ocean technologies across several relevant fields: Clean innovation scores from MIT Technology Review Insights’ Green Future Index 2022.

A tally of maritime-relevant patents and technology startups.

An assessment of each economy’s use of technologies and tech-enabled processes that facilitate ocean sustainability.

Policy and Regulation Commitment to signing and enforcing international treaties to promote ocean sustainability and enforce sustainable fishing.

About Us

MIT Technology Review was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899. MIT Technology Review Insights is the custom publishing division of MIT Technology Review. We conduct qualitative and quantitative research and analysis worldwide and publish a wide variety of content, including articles, reports, infographics, videos, and podcasts.

If you have any comments or queries, please get in touch.