The Download: cybersecurity’s next act, and mass protests in China

In the world of cybersecurity, there is always one certainty: more hacks. That is the unavoidable constant in an industry that will spend an estimated $150 billion worldwide this year without being able, yet again, to actually stop hackers.

This past year has seen Russian government hacks aimed at Ukraine; more ransomware against hospitals and schools—and against whole governments too; a seemingly endless series of costly crypto hacks; and high-profile hacks of companies like Microsoft, Nvidia, and Grand Theft Auto maker Rockstar Games, the last hack allegedly carried out by teenagers.

But while all these types of hacks will continue next year and in the near future, cybersecurity experts don’t believe next year will be all doom and gloom for cybersecurity. Read the full story to find out why.



—Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai



Take a look back over some of this year’s most thought-provoking cyber security stories:

+ Erik Prince wants to sell you a “secure” smartphone that’s too good to be true. MIT Technology Review obtained Prince’s investor presentation for the “RedPill Phone” back in August, which promised more than it could possibly deliver. Read the full story.



+ Hackers linked to China have been targeting human rights groups for years. A hacking group linked to China has spent the last three years targeting human rights organizations, think tanks, news media, and agencies of multiple foreign governments. Read the full story.+ The US military wants to understand the most important software on Earth. Open-source code runs on every computer on the planet—and keeps America’s critical infrastructure going. DARPA is worried about whether it can be trusted. Read the full story.

The must-reads

1 Chinese protestors are rejecting zero covid

It’s the widest demonstration of dissent that President Xi Jinping has ever faced. (Economist $)

+ News of the protests on Twitter has been deliberately obscured by pornography. (WP $)

+ Why demonstrators have been holding up blank sheets of paper. (BBC)

+ The protests are nationwide and multi-faceted. (FT $)

+ The protests have dealt Xi’s reputation a hammer blow. (Nikkei Asia)