The Download: AI conquers Minecraft, and babies after death

+ Scientists have found a way to mature eggs from transgender men in the lab. It could offer them new ways to start a family—without the need for distressing IVF procedures. Read the full story. + How reproductive technology is changing what it means to be a parent. Advances could lead to babies with four or more biological parents—forcing us to reconsider parenthood. Read the full story.

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Elon Musk wants to reinstate banned Twitter accounts

It’s an incredibly dangerous decision with widespread repercussions. (WP $)

+ Recent departures have hit Twitter’s policy and safety divisions hard. (WSJ $)

+ It looks like Musk’s promise of no further layoffs was premature. (Insider $)

+ Meanwhile, Twitter Blue is still reportedly launching next week. (Reuters)

+ Imagine simply transferring your followers to another platform. (FT $)

+ Twitter’s potential collapse could wipe out vast records of recent human history. (MIT Technology Review)



2 Russia’s energy withdrawal could kill tens of thousands in Europe

High fuel costs could result in more deaths this winter than the war in Ukraine. (Economist $)

+ Higher gas prices will also hit Americans as the weather worsens. (Vox)

+ Ukraine’s invasion underscores Europe’s deep reliance on Russian fossil fuels. (MIT Technology Review)



3 FTX is unable to honor the grants it promised various organizations

Many of them are having to seek emergency funding to plug the gaps. (WSJ $)

+ Bahamians aren’t thrilled about what its collapse could mean for them. (WP $)



4 It’s a quieter Black Friday than usual

Shopping isn’t much of a priority right now. (Bloomberg $)

+ If you do decide to shop, make sure you don’t get scammed. (Wired $)

5 The UK is curbing its use of Chinese surveillance systems

But only on “sensitive” government sites. (FT $)

+ The world’s biggest surveillance company you’ve never heard of. (MIT Technology Review)

6 Long covid is still incredibly hard to treat

Its symptoms vary wildy, which can make it hard to track, too. (Undark)

+ A universal flu vaccine is looking promising. (New Scientist $)



7 San Francisco’s police is considering letting robots use deadly force

The force has 12 remotely piloted robots that could, in theory, kill someone. (The Verge)



8 Human hibernation could be the key to getting us to Mars

It could be the closest we can get to time travel. (Wired $)



9 Why TikTok is suddenly so obsessed with dabloons

It’s a form of choose-your-own-adventure fun. (The Guardian)

10 We can’t stop trying to reinvent mousetraps 🧀

There are thousands of versions out there, yet we keep coming up with new designs. (New Yorker $)