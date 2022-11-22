The Download: China’s social credit law, and robot dog navigation

It’s easier to talk about what China’s social credit system isn’t than what it is. Ever since 2014, when China announced plans to build it, it has been one of the most misunderstood things about China in Western discourse. Now, with new documents released in mid-November, there’s an opportunity to correct the record.

Most people outside China assume it’ll act as a Black Mirror-esque system powered by technologies to automatically score every Chinese citizen based on what they did right and wrong. Instead, it’s a mix of attempts to regulate the financial credit industry, to enable government agencies to share data with each other, and to promote state-sanctioned moral values—however vague that may sound.



Although the system itself will still take a long time to materialize, by releasing a draft law last week, China is now closer than ever to defining what it will look like—and how it will affect the lives of millions of citizens. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

Watch this robot dog scramble over tricky terrain just by using its camera

The news: When Ananye Agarwal took his dog out for a walk up and down the steps in the local park near Carnegie Mellon University, other dogs stopped in their tracks. That’s because Agarwal’s dog was a robot—and a special one at that. Unlike other robots, which tend to rely heavily on an internal map to get around, his robot uses a built-in camera and uses computer vision and reinforcement learning to walk on tricky terrain.



Why it matters: While other attempts to use cues from cameras to guide robot movement have been limited to flat terrain, Agarwal and his fellow researchers managed to get their robot to walk up stairs, climb on stones, and hop over gaps. They’re hoping their work will help make it easier for robots to be deployed in the real world, and vastly improve their mobility in the process. Read the full story.

—Melissa Heikkilä

Trust large language models at your own peril

When Meta launched Galactica, an open-source large language model, the company was hoping for a big PR win. Instead, all it got was flak on Twitter and a spicy blog post from one of its most vocal critics, ending with its embarrassing decision to take the public demo of the model down after only three days.