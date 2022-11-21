The US climate bill has made emission reductions dependent on economic success

The IRA does this primarily through a series of updated tax incentives, which require electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines, and solar panels to be manufactured in the United States (or a free trade partner) to qualify. Implicit in the IRA is the notion that taking advantage of the economic opportunities presented by the global energy transition will require new forms of government intervention in the economy. Such direct government policy intervention on behalf of domestic clean-energy manufacturing sectors breaks with Washington’s past approach to industrial policy, which primarily focused on public investments in R&D and support for clean energy markets.

This reframing of climate change as an economic opportunity is overdue. China has long used the tools of the state to secure market share in rapidly growing clean energy industries. That nation now makes more than 85% of photovoltaic cells used in the global production of solar modules. It also produces 78% of the lithium-ion batteries used in the assembly of battery packs for electric vehicles and energy storage. The European Union, too, has not merely set ambitious climate goals—it has used industrial policy to build clean energy sectors and transition domestic industries, such as automakers, to a low-carbon future.

Since it first passed the House and Senate in August, the IRA has been met with much enthusiasm. The White House called it the single most impactful climate legislation ever passed in the US. Scientists see it as a turning point in the climate change battle. Others have emphasized the potential to create a half-million jobs through the industrial policy provisions contained in the bill. Indeed, solar PV, battery, and electric vehicle manufacturers have been quick to announce new investments in domestic production facilities in the weeks since the bill was signed.

Such enthusiasm notwithstanding, the US will still face formidable challenges in building up its domestic clean energy industries.