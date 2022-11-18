I found out my biological age—and was annoyed by the result

Horvath noticed that the patterns of epigenetic markers seemed to align with age. In fact, they aligned so well that he was able to train an algorithm to predict a person’s age. In 2018, Morgan Levine, then at Yale University, and her colleagues took a similar approach with blood samples, but they incorporated health data as well as age. Levine’s resulting PhenoAge clock is thought to give a good idea of a person’s remaining health span—the years someone can expect to spend in good health.

Guarente and his colleagues at Elysium based their own clock on the work of Horvath and Levine, although they say they have modified theirs, and use spit samples rather than blood. The idea is that the clock should tell you how physiologically old you are, giving a sense of how much healthy life is left in you.



Given all that, I was hoping the test would put my biological age below my chronological age—that is, the number of birthdays I’ve had. Guarente, who is 70 years old, tells me his biological age is six years below his chronological age. So I spat into a tiny tube, sent my sample off to the company’s lab in the US, and crossed my fingers.



I’ve always thought—or at least hoped—that I look young for my age. That should bode well—studies suggest that your biological age is linked to how old you look. A team that developed an aging “speedometer” found that people who are aging faster look older, even when they are in their 30s.



But the last few years have taken a physical toll, as they have for many others. I’m not the only one to have found the pandemic extremely stressful, and research by Horvath and his colleagues suggests that stress can increase your biological age, at least temporarily.

I’ve also had two children in the last five years. A few studies suggest that there’s something about pregnancy, birth, or breastfeeding that might influence the way we age. One study I covered back in 2018 found that giving birth was “equivalent to around 11 years of accelerated cellular aging,” according to the scientist behind the work.



And then there’s the sleep deprivation familiar to all parents and caregivers of very young children. While science is still getting to grips with what happens to our brains and bodies while we sleep, it’s obvious that it’s something vitally important. Anyone who has been kept awake for nights on end won’t be surprised to hear that a lack of sleep has been linked to a shortened life span.