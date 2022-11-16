Sponsored
Making AI real: From data science to practical business
Infosys conducted a survey of 2,500 AI practitioners to find out why AI fails to deliver on heightened expectations, and recommends three areas for improvement: develop data practices that encourage sharing, bind explanations into advanced AI, and focus AI teams on business.
