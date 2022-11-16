A big settlement for one Chinese-American scientist won’t end wrongful prosecutions

In the most high-level news, on Monday Biden met with Xi for the first time in five years. Their session on the sidelines of the G20 summit was, I’d say, pretty uneventful, with both heads of state agreeing that in-person meetings are better than Zoom calls. Groundbreaking insight!

But snark aside, to have the leaders of the US and China in one room, engaging in a civil discussion about the importance of such civil discussions, is actually a big deal—a good but rare thing to happen in 2022. It’s a move that may finally cool down raging geopolitical tensions. Plus, the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic talks on common concerns like climate change, which is undoubtedly a positive thing for the world.

But enough about the politicians for now; I’ll include more links to coverage below.

For today’s newsletter, I want to focus instead on the people who get hurt when geopolitics go wrong. Last week, my colleague Eileen Guo wrote about a historic settlement won by Chinese-American scientist Sherry Chen, who was wrongly accused of being a Chinese spy.

To briefly recap, Chen, a hydrologist, was arrested on espionage charges and fired from her research job at the National Weather Service. The bogus charges were later dropped, and the internal investigative unit that pursued her case was even disbanded—but Chen was still out of a job. In 2019, she filed a civil lawsuit against the US government for malicious prosecution. On Thursday, her lawyers announced that the US Commerce Department will pay Chen an unprecedented settlement of $1.75 million, yet there’s no public apology. You can read Eileen’s full story here.

Chen’s case began in 2012, back when Obama was president and relations between the US and China were much warmer than they are now. But the case feels particularly timely now, as it offers a clear lesson on why subsequent federal prosecutorial campaigns—like the China Initiative, a Department of Justice effort that Eileen and my other colleagues investigated last year—can go terribly wrong. And they leave the individual on the other end pretty much powerless.

In thinking about cases like Chen’s, I’m most struck by just how hard it is to go up against a powerful federal agency to hold it accountable.

It took a decade for Chen to win some kind of justice. How many people can afford to be suspended from their career for so long and put themselves in a seemingly endless legal battle?