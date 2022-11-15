Tencent wants you to pay with your palm. What could go wrong?

While Amazon was the first major tech company to officially deploy palm-print scanners in its brick-and-mortar stores in the US (it’s spread to nearly 180 locations since 2020), the tech could soon become ubiquitous across China thanks to WeChat Pay’s wide adoption in all types of stores; WeChat Pay is already used by over 800 million individuals and 50 million vendors in China.

But even with palm-print recognition’s benefits, installation to such a ubiquitous extent would still come with privacy risks for consumers, not to mention practical complications. Indeed, analysts and privacy activists remain skeptical that palm-print recognition should be used in payments—and what would happen if they are.

“Retailers get hacked all the time. When most retailers get hacked, at worst you have to change your credit card number. But you can’t change your palm print if that gets compromised,” says Albert Fox Cahn, executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP). “So we look at this as a way for people to potentially save a couple of minutes in line at the price of their biometric privacy for the rest of their lives.”

WeChat’s secret trials

In late 2021, Chinese media first reported Tencent was exploring a payment system that relied on scanning users’ palm prints. At the time, the company responded that it was only an internal research project and there was no plan to apply the tech in real-life settings.

That has changed a year later, as Tencent has been testing palm-print recognition devices for months in Shenzhen, the city where the company is headquartered, and Guangzhou, another megacity 65 miles away.

As shown in social media videos uploaded as early as July, and which I first reported on earlier this month in my “China Report” newsletter, palm-print payment devices for Tencent’s WeChat Pay system are already being used in cafes, bakeries, and supermarkets. In most cases, WeChat offers a small discount, often less than 10 RMB ($1.37), for customers to try out the new feature and submit their palm-print data. The tactic is similar to that of Amazon, which offered a $10 credit last year for users who enrolled in its palm-print checkout system, Amazon One.

The WeChat payment devices in these videos are iPad-sized white boxes with a screen showing instructions and a camera capturing the palm data. They are likely still in the trial phase, as they are often shown alongside notes saying “trial location for WeChat palm print scan payment” or “Internal testing. Please don’t tell external people.” In one photo posted online, a written warning states that photography of the device is prohibited.

There are other signs that Tencent is close to formally releasing the palm-print payment technology: It recently trademarked several names like “微信刷掌 (WeChat palm scan)” and “WePalm,” and secured patents for related camera devices. And within WeChat, the super app used by more than 1 billion people, a new feature was released last month called “WeChat palm scan payment,” though only those who have registered at one of Tencent’s in-store palm-print scanners can access the feature.