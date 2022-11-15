About

Methodology: The Cyber Defense Index 2022/23

The MIT Technology Review Insights Cyber Defense Index rates and ranks the world’s largest and most digitally-forward economies’ capability to prepare against and respond and recover from cybersecurity threats. It assesses 20 of the world’s major economies (largely members of the G20 forum, excluding Russia and adding Poland) according to how well their institutions have adopted technology and digital practices to be resilient against cyberattacks and how well governments and policy frameworks promote secure digital transactions.

The Index was developed by combining two broad sets of input data:

Secondary source data, including global digital technology adoption statistics and policy and regulatory data, largely sourced from international institutions and benchmarks.

A global survey of 1000 senior executives (with an equal number of respondents from each country ranked in the Index) who have cybersecurity responsibilities for their respective organizations. Forty-three percent of respondents were CIOs, CTOs, or chief security officers. Respondents were asked to rate the effectiveness of technology adoption and policy and regulation formation, and of their own cybersecurity activities, as well as to comment on their technology development priorities over the next two to three years.

Both sets of data informed a series of indicators—lists of qualitative and quantitative factors—which were then selected, populated, and organized into four pillars. Data from secondary sources was converted into scores. This was done for the indicators sourced from survey responses as well, where each country’s responses were ranked according to their variance from the global mean.

The use of survey data in the CDI is intended to provide “boots on the ground” assessments of the current operating conditions for maintaining cybersecure environments. This is similar to the way purchasing manager indexes or business confidence indexes incorporate the views of professionals on their own (or their country’s) relative performance.

The indicator data was subjected to trend analysis, informed by primary research interviews with global cybersecurity professionals, technology developers, analysts, and policymakers. This was complemented by a consultative peer-review process with cybersecurity technology analysts. Based on these inputs, weighting assumptions were assigned to determine the relative importance with which each indicator and pillar influenced a country’s cybersecurity posture.

The four pillars of the CDI are:

Critical infrastructure This pillar indicates how well each country is served by robust and secure digital and telecommunications networks and computing resources that underpin primary economic activity. In addition to an overall indicator of telecom capacity, as assessed by the UN, these metrics incorporate the country’s number of data centers and secure servers. This pillar also includes indicators derived from our global survey in which respondents assessed the robustness of each country’s critical infrastructure. This pillar’s indicators collectively represent 30% of the CDI’s score.

Cybersecurity resources This pillar collects several views of the technological and legal enforcement “assets” in each country that prevent improper access and use of data. These include the ITU’s holistic assessment of cybersecurity capabilities, our own ranking of digital privacy protections, and survey respondents’ views on how well cybersecurity tools and infrastructure are applied in their market. At 35%, this pillar contributes the largest portion of the Index’s score.

Organizational capacity This pillar measures the relative cybersecurity maturity and digital experience of the country’s businesses and institutions. This includes a measure of digital participation in government the extent to which organizations are familiar with artificial intelligence, and survey respondents’ assessments of the degree to which cybersecurity capabilities are strategic and formally integrated into their organizations. This pillar accounts for 20% of the overall score.

Policy commitment This pillar measures the comprehensiveness, quality, and efficacy of a country’s regulatory environment in enhancing and promoting resilient cybersecurity practices. This measure incorporates the World Bank’s evaluation of the government’s effectiveness and the quality of its cybersecurity regulation, as well as survey respondents’ assessments of the robustness and completeness of that regulation. This pillar accounts for 15% of the overall score.

About Us

MIT Technology Review was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899.

MIT Technology Review Insights is the custom publishing division of MIT Technology Review. We conduct qualitative and quantitative research and analysis worldwide and publish a wide variety of content, including articles, reports, infographics, videos, and podcasts.

If you have any comments or queries, please get in touch.