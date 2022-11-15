Sponsored
Comerica Bank adopts public cloud to leapfrog its competitors
John Wei, CTO and senior vice president at Comerica Bank, discusses Comerica’s journey to the public cloud. The discussion covers different approaches and advantages of being a late mover.
