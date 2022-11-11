The Download: restoring Iran’s internet, and justice for a Chinese-American scientist

After the Iranian government took extreme measures to limit internet use in response to the pro-democracy protests that have filled Iranian streets since mid-September, Western tech companies scrambled to help restore access to Iranian citizens.

Despite Signal asking its users to help run proxy servers, Google offering credits for its Outline VPN and Elon Musk’s pledge to activate Starlink satellites, these workarounds aren’t enough. Iranian telecommunications providers and authorities have already blocked Signal validation codes and shut down Google’s VPN, and Starlink is likely to need thousands more satellites to get the internet up and running.



But there is something else that Big Tech could do, according to some pro-democracy activists and experts on digital freedom. Although it has received little attention—despite being something several major service providers offered until just a few years ago—reinstating the technology could be Big Tech’s best chance at getting Iranian back online, and fast. Read the full story.

—Hana Kiros

A wrongfully terminated Chinese-American scientist was just awarded nearly $2 million in damages

It’s been almost a decade since the Chinese-American hydrologist Sherry Chen’s life was turned upside down by an unfounded accusation of spying, and this week, she finally received something like justice.

Chen’s lawyers announced on Thursday that the scientist has won a historic $1.8 million settlement from the US Commerce Department for her wrongful prosecution and subsequent termination from the National Weather Service.



Her case was an early instance of what would become a much bigger pattern of the US government’s increasing suspicion of Chinese and Chinese-American scientists amid growing competition between the US and China. The settlement represents a personal and symbolic victory after years of persecution. Read the full story.

—Eileen Guo