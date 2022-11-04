The Download: Twitter’s user exodus, and fixing bridges

The news: In the days since Elon Musk confirmed his purchase of Twitter on October 27, tweeting “the bird is freed,” many Twitter users have threatened to leave. But while people often fail to follow through on threats to quit Twitter, new data suggests that a significant number of users really are abandoning the platform.



How they did it: The firm Bot Sentinel, which tracks behavior on Twitter, believes that around 877,000 accounts were deactivated and a further 497,000 were suspended between October 27 and November 1. That’s more than double the usual number.



Why it matters: Anecdotal evidence from social media suggests that people upset with Elon Musk purchasing Twitter are following through and deciding to deactivate their accounts in protest. If they continue to do so en masse, that could come to be a significant problem for the platform—and its new owner. Read the full story.

—Chris Stokel-Walker



Smartphone data from drivers could help spot when bridges need urgent repairs

Smartphones could be used to monitor the safety of bridges much more quickly and cheaply than currently possible, providing engineers with data they can use to fix the structures before they become dangerously unstable.



Usually, bridges’ state of repair is monitored either through visual inspection for cracks and faults, or sensors collecting their vibration and movement data. But a new method developed by researchers at West Point Military Academy and other universities sidesteps the need for either by collecting accelerometer data from smartphones in cars as they drive over bridges. Read the full story.

—Tammy Xu

Here’s how personalized brain stimulation could treat depression

Sending a jolt of electricity through a person’s brain can do remarkable things. You only have to watch the videos of people with Parkinson’s disease who have electrodes implanted in their brains. They can go from struggling to walk to confidently striding across a room literally at the flick of a switch.

We might be able to use a similar approach to lift our moods—something that could be life changing for people with disorders like depression. And we’re not just talking about general brain zaps—the goal is to create personalized devices that track your brain activity and optimize it. Read the full story.

—Jessica Hamzelou