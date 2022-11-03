How new versions of solar, wind, and batteries could help the grid

These are technologies that are being deployed on massive scales, but to meet climate goals, they need to keep getting better, and cheaper. So let’s take a sneak peek into what could be coming next in energy.

Here comes the sun

For the first time in 2022, solar and wind power made up more than 10% of global electricity generation. But to meet climate goals, the solar industry will need to keep growing, and fast. Some analysts say that annual solar installations need to quadruple from today’s level by around 2030.

Silicon has emerged as the dominant technology for solar cells, but companies and researchers are still exploring other options. In particular, the solar industry can’t stop talking about a class of materials called perovskites.

Perovskites hold promise because of their high efficiency, or how much of the sun’s energy they can capture and transform into electricity. Silicon solar panels have slowly but surely inched their way up to over 25% efficiency over the past forty years, while perovskites have made the same leap in under a decade and now consistently beat out silicon. (Check out this great chart to see all this plotted out.)

But it’s not all sunshine for perovskites—the materials have struggled significantly on durability. In my reporting on perovskites, I’ve heard the old story told and retold that researchers studying perovskites used to need good running shoes, because solar cells made with the materials would fall apart on the walk across the lab from where they were made to where they were tested.

The lifetime of perovskites has improved leaps and bounds, but the materials are still far from competing with silicon solar panels, which can last for 20 years in the field.

Rui Wang, a professor at Westlake University and one of our 2022 Innovators under 35 is among the researchers trying to address perovskites’ durability problem. He’s developed additives for perovskites that can extend their lifetime—tune into his session at EmTech to hear more about how it’s going and what he sees as the next frontier in solar.

Winds of Change

Solar can’t do it all alone—wind power is one of the other major sources of electricity that will be needed to clean up our grid.