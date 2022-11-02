Using CRISPR to beat the world’s biggest killer, heart disease
1.59 Next is Kiran Musunuru, an American cardiologist pioneering the use of gene editing to treat heart disease. In the US, heart disease causes 1 in 5 deaths per year. A clinical trial began this summer to test whether a single change to a cholesterol-regulating gene can protect people from that fate. Antonio Regalado, Tech Review's senior biotech writer, is moderating. For more context, check out his article on how Musunuru's work is ushering in a new era of CRISPR disease prevention.
1.57 Generative AI is hot right now—so Afeyan is trying to find ways to apply it to proteins: “We applied this to a very interesting problem in the therapeutic space, which is the ability to make antibodies against any arbitrary part of a protein.”
1.54 Afeyan explains what he means by programmable medicine. In practice, you take a vaccine you've already developed, then "you do everything the same way, but you change your code, and you hope you get a different effect at the end in a predictable way."
1.49 "In the biotech industry, 12 years is about the time it takes to do anything useful," Afeyan says. Over the past 12 years, Moderna has built a platform to quickly design and deploy mRNA personalized vaccines. Despite the common belief that the first vaccine Moderna shipped was for covid, Afeyan says Moderna's covid-19 vaccine was actually the company's tenth vaccine to enter humans. Before the pandemic, the company focused on fighting flu and cancer.
1.35 Hana here! We're kicking off the afternoon with a session on programmable medicine.
First up is Nubar Afeyan, CEO of Flagship Pioneering. He’s worked on developing covid-19 vaccines and boosters and is the co-founder and chairman of the board of Moderna, which has pioneered the messenger RNA vaccine, which luckily came of age just in time to help address the global pandemic.
12.30 That’s it for the first half of today’s agenda! We’re going to take an hour’s lunch break now, and when we return I’m going to hand you over to my colleague, editorial fellow Hana Kiros. See you shortly!
12.20 Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter represents a really interesting time in the platform's history, says DiResta. "My sincere hope for Elon is that he brings on talented people who have a lot of expertise. We shouldn't want to see social media turned into a homogenous environment, differentiation is really important."
12.15 There's a lot of challenges with how we assess the impact of actors using social media to observe and amplify opinions, DiResta says.
These people aren't trying to persuade somebody to a new way of thinking, necessarily, they're trying to amplify opinions and views they already held, she explains. While there are perceptions of propaganda and influence, particularly in terms of it having a persuasive effect on human users, this amplification is more prevalent these days.
There are covert fake accounts on social media designed to produce tweets specifically for the purpose of being embedded in state media news stories as representative as, for example, the way Americans think, she adds.
"The point is not the bots—the bots are a tool of a way of pushing the message."
12.00 Next up, we’re going to talk influencers, and who’s in charge of them, exactly. Renée DiResta is the technical research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory, examining how narratives spread across social and media networks.
11.53 The fact that chip technologies are clustered in a handful of factories and companies in a handful of countries is neither natural nor just, says Cheng.
"If countries or societies see technologies and knowledge as a tool of geopolitics in the sense of national competition, then humanity has already lost," she adds.
11.40 There are still academic interactions between the US and China, and a ton of collaboration between AI researchers on the authorship of papers, despite the ongoing chip war, says Sheehan.
"Even though we're seeing a lot of very direct connections and collaborations get severed, there's still a lot of intellectual engagement."
Although the Chinese tech industry has a reputation for intense secrecy, a lot of misunderstanding about what Chinese platforms are up to is because the US tech industry doesn't know itself, he adds.
"The average person in, say, a big platform company [such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube] in the US doesn't think they need to be keeping up with what's happening at Tencent or Baidu, or whatever," he says.
11.37 Our very own Zeyi is an expert on all aspects of US-China relations through a tech lens. Take a look inside how the US’s recent decision to restrict exports of its EDA software, which is used to design and create ever more complex computer chips, is expected to affect China, and how an obscure Chinese e-commerce platform became America’s most popular shopping app.
11.31 We’re now going to talk about the tricky relationship between the US and China. We’re going to hear from Yangyang Cheng, a research scholar in Law and Fellow at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center, and Matt Sheehan. a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Cheng’s work focuses on the development of science and technology in China and US‒China relations, while Sheehan researches China’s artificial intelligence ecosystem and global technology trends.
11.30 Crypto assets are very different, Smith says. "Bitcoin, for a long time, was perceived to be a counter to inflation, but now it seems to be a leading indicator of: 'are we risk on, or risk off?'
11.20 Beyond the States, Europe's efforts to regulate crypto have been quite comprehensive, Smith says. "What is interesting about this, the EU is looking at a four year time period for how to regulate decentralized finance," she says.
"It's a little bit more chaotic in the US, we like to battle things out in court," she jokes. "If we get through this year without any regulation, I think there will be a more organized, concerted effort to get it in place."
11.10 Right now, we're at a new stage of crypto policy says Smith. Halloween marked the 14th anniversary of the first bitcoin white paper, she points out, explaining that agencies are trying to test the limits of their authority, and that we're also seeing proactive litigation coming from the industry when agencies fail to act.
Congress has realized there are gaps in the legal regulatory structure when it comes to crypto, and they're working to fill those gaps with legislation, she adds.
11.00 Welcome back! We’re now moving onto the thorny subject of crypto policy, and the risks and opportunities presented by this new world of digital finance. Our China reporter Zeyi Yang will be helming the next group of discussions.
Our first speaker is Kristin Smith, the executive director of the Blockchain Association, the Washington DC-based trade association representing more than 90 of the industry’s leading companies.
10.30 We’re now going to take a short break. We’ll see you back in around 25 minutes!
10.25 The entertainment industry has so much to gain from producing films or TV shows in space, she says. Despite its long history in space, research and development is another sector that could stand to greatly benefit from greater expansion beyond Earth, as could pharmaceuticals and manufacturing.
"The technical stuff will always be a challenge—the people stuff is a different challenge," she laughs.
10.10 The ISS is like a playground for scientists, Ruttley says. Orbital Reef is not just about science, she says, it's about supporting visitors who want to travel, who want to experience being in space for themselves. "It's about supporting media and entertainment. It's about supporting new markets that NASA was never intending the ISS to do," she adds.
10.04 Next on stage is Tara Ruttley, who is Blue Origin’s chief scientist for Orbital Reef, a future commercial space station in low Earth orbit.
Orbital Reef, which is being designed to host crews of passengers in the next few years for tourism, in-space manufacturing initiatives, and research, was first announced last October. NASA awarded it $130 million last December to help develop alternative destinations in space once the ISS begins to wind down at the end of 2030.
10.00 The main purpose behind creating a hybrid space network is a desire to create common, universal standards that makes it easier for both systems and hardware to communicate more effectively.
"Everything is in space today is disconnected. There are purpose-built satellites systems with proprietary communications architectures, so much like the period before the internet existed, you have to have the right tools and software in order to leverage information from all these disparate systems.
"The recognition is that there's actually more economic benefit to having integrated architectures, much like your mobile phone. I don't care which which provider you use, and which type of hardware you use, because they're all integrated together. Standards allows us to to communicate and then leverage that information in a totally different way for physical transportation, or everything that we do today."
09.53 "Policy needs to be agile, just like our technologies, that's really the bottom line," says Butow. He praises the current administration for its attitude towards fair regulatory policy.
When it comes to commercializing space, "those who get there first and build the industrial base for the 21st and 22nd century, they're going to be the winners," he adds.
09.50 Aalyria's network was previously used by Project Loon, Google's now defunct aerospace networking project that sought to use high altitude weather balloons to deliver high speed internet to remote locations.
09.39 Next up, we’re going to hear from Steve “Bucky” Butow, the director of the Space Portfolio at the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). The purpose of the unit, which was created in 2015, is to work with the Pentagon and external industry to accelerate adoption of commercial technologies in the US military.
Joining him is Brian Barritt from Aalyria, an early-stage Google spinout focused on managing hyper fast and ultra-secure communications networks that span land, sea, air, near space, and into deep space.
They’re going to be discussing what it takes to build labs in space, and what it’s like to work and conduct experiments in zero-gravity.
09.38 Space is now accessible to civilians, albeit very wealthy ones. If you have a spare $450,000, you could snag yourself a seat on Virgin’s suborbital spaceplane, the cheapest way to space at the moment.
09.36 Preparing for space is certainly easier than it used to be, but it’s still no walk in the park. If you’re interested in reading more about Axiom Space’s private astronaut missions, Neel V. Patel went behind the scenes of what it’s like to ready yourself for microgravity.
09.30 People on the ground are more likely to track space debris, rather than astronauts themselves, López-Alegría says. They don't really see space debris, because if it's moving slowly enough to see, it's not really a threat. However, the wider issue of space debris is something that needs to be approached with caution, given the increasing amount of man-made materials present in space.
"The bigger pieces, like rocket bodies and defunct satellites, people are recognizing that socially, we have to be responsible," he says.
09.26 Recycling is crucial onboard the ISS, particularly given that it costs around $50,000 per kilo to get something sent to the station, he says.
"Imagine having to bring everything with you on a trip that's gonna last 18 months maybe—you gotta bring food clothing, water, oxygen propellant, all that stuff with you. So, the more you do recycle, the better, it's important."
09.25 In order to live in space, you have to be comfortable spending extended periods of time in confined spaces, he jokes.
09.17 Conducting research in microgravity, generally understood as the weightlessness that's experienced in space, presents an interesting challenge, he says.
"We were pretty busy [on the ISS]," he says, conducting 25 experiments a week. One example involved experimenting with tumor organoids in low-earth orbit, which helped to evaluate early pre-cancer and cancer changes under a high-resolution microscope.
09.15 López-Alegría isn't a fan of the rising use of the term 'space tourism' to describe the increasing numbers of people heading into space.
"We don't like the word tourism, that's not what we're about, says López-Alegría. "The ISS is a place to do meaningful work."
09.12 Our first speaker is Michael López-Alegría, an astronaut with more than 40 years of aviation and space experience with the US Navy and NASA under his belt. During his time at NASA, he performed an impressive total of 10 spacewalks, totaling 67 hours and 40 minutes, and logged more than 257 days in space.
He’s now the Commander of Axiom Mission 1, the first all-private crew to go into orbit and to the International Space Station (ISS), and also duetted with pianist BLKBOK from space back in April, which I’m sure you’ll agree is pretty cool.
09.10 In the past, getting into space was limited to government agencies. These days, space is the next frontier for business, creating exciting new opportunities to improve our life back on Earth. Today we’re going to hear from the people shooting for the stars at the cutting edge of space commercialization.
09.05 Hello, and welcome to EmTech 2022! I’m Rhiannon, a reporter at MIT Technology Review, and I’ll be taking you through all the major news and announcements from the first day of the conference.
Today, we’ll be covering the technologies that are creating new opportunities for our planet, our bodies and our businesses. First up, we’re going to hear a few words from Jennifer Strong, our editorial director for audio and live journalism.
Come back to this page for rolling updates throughout the day as we kick off EmTech 2022, MIT Technology Review’s flagship event on emerging technology and global trends.
Global changemakers, innovators, and industry veterans will take to the stage to distinguish what’s probable, plausible, and possible with tomorrow’s breakthrough technologies.
We’ll be hearing from some of the biggest names in the industry, discussing everything from how to get promising ideas off the ground, to commercializing space, to building tomorrow’s AI and tackling the world’s biggest challenges.
Today we’ll be exploring some of the exciting technologies promising to change our lives, such as clean energy and CRISPR. Tomorrow will be focused on unpacking what the future holds for Web 3.0, body tech, and AI.
Programming starts at 9am ET, and you can follow along here to find out what's being said on stage. It's not too late to get tickets, if you haven't already.
