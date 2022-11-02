Using CRISPR to beat the world’s biggest killer, heart disease

1.54 Afeyan explains what he means by programmable medicine. In practice, you take a vaccine you've already developed, then "you do everything the same way, but you change your code, and you hope you get a different effect at the end in a predictable way."

1.49 "In the biotech industry, 12 years is about the time it takes to do anything useful," Afeyan says. Over the past 12 years, Moderna has built a platform to quickly design and deploy mRNA personalized vaccines. Despite the common belief that the first vaccine Moderna shipped was for covid, Afeyan says Moderna's covid-19 vaccine was actually the company's tenth vaccine to enter humans. Before the pandemic, the company focused on fighting flu and cancer.

1.35 Hana here! We're kicking off the afternoon with a session on programmable medicine.

First up is Nubar Afeyan, CEO of Flagship Pioneering. He’s worked on developing covid-19 vaccines and boosters and is the co-founder and chairman of the board of Moderna, which has pioneered the messenger RNA vaccine, which luckily came of age just in time to help address the global pandemic.

12.20 Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter represents a really interesting time in the platform's history, says DiResta. "My sincere hope for Elon is that he brings on talented people who have a lot of expertise. We shouldn't want to see social media turned into a homogenous environment, differentiation is really important."

12.15 There's a lot of challenges with how we assess the impact of actors using social media to observe and amplify opinions, DiResta says.



These people aren't trying to persuade somebody to a new way of thinking, necessarily, they're trying to amplify opinions and views they already held, she explains. While there are perceptions of propaganda and influence, particularly in terms of it having a persuasive effect on human users, this amplification is more prevalent these days.



There are covert fake accounts on social media designed to produce tweets specifically for the purpose of being embedded in state media news stories as representative as, for example, the way Americans think, she adds.



"The point is not the bots—the bots are a tool of a way of pushing the message."

12.00 Next up, we’re going to talk influencers, and who’s in charge of them, exactly. Renée DiResta is the technical research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory, examining how narratives spread across social and media networks.