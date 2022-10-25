The perks of being MIT alumni

You can also stay connected to other alumni by keeping your personal and professional information up-to-date on a secure platform.

The IC is your go-to for setting your contact preferences, including email for life—a service for MIT alumni that provides the benefits of email forwarding as well as access to a personal mailbox for your @alum.mit.edu address.

As an alum, you also receive discounts and offers, including:

- An MIT ID for alumni, which provides you with access to many parts of campus, including admission for you and one guest to the new MIT Museum, which opened this fall at 314 Main Street, next to the Kendall Square T stop.

- Membership in the MIT Federal Credit Union, which offers competitive rates on credit cards, loans, and other financial services.

- The option to join the MIT Coop, which entitles you to discounts on all in-store and online purchases (except gift cards and digital content) for just $1 a year.

- A discount on all Bose products, including the Bose Wave Radio, with your alumni email address or your MIT ID for alumni.

- The option to become a member of the Harvard Club of Boston, which offers such amenities as overnight accommodations, fitness facilities, dining, events, and networking. Club membership also provides access to more than 130 reciprocal clubs worldwide.