The perks of being MIT alumni
You are an MIT alum. You drank from the firehose, studied on the shores of the Charles River, and flipped your brass rat at commencement. You can list an MIT degree on your résumé and access a network of nearly 145,000 fellow graduates—but there’s so much more! Here are some of the many perks available to MIT alumni through the MIT Alumni Association (MITAA).
Your MIT alumni benefits
One of the most important MIT benefits alumni can access is the MITAA’s Infinite Connection (IC) web portal.
With an IC account, you can search MIT’s online alumni directory and connect with alumni from your region, industry, course, living group, and more.
You can also stay connected to other alumni by keeping your personal and professional information up-to-date on a secure platform.
The IC is your go-to for setting your contact preferences, including email for life—a service for MIT alumni that provides the benefits of email forwarding as well as access to a personal mailbox for your @alum.mit.edu address.
As an alum, you also receive discounts and offers, including:
- An MIT ID for alumni, which provides you with access to many parts of campus, including admission for you and one guest to the new MIT Museum, which opened this fall at 314 Main Street, next to the Kendall Square T stop.
- Membership in the MIT Federal Credit Union, which offers competitive rates on credit cards, loans, and other financial services.
- The option to join the MIT Coop, which entitles you to discounts on all in-store and online purchases (except gift cards and digital content) for just $1 a year.
- A discount on all Bose products, including the Bose Wave Radio, with your alumni email address or your MIT ID for alumni.
- The option to become a member of the Harvard Club of Boston, which offers such amenities as overnight accommodations, fitness facilities, dining, events, and networking. Club membership also provides access to more than 130 reciprocal clubs worldwide.
- Access to the library of journals available to students and faculty through JSTOR/EBSCO.
Community connections
Your MIT community is forever—and you can maintain that community wherever you are, whether through virtual or in-person Alumni Association or Institute events or through the many clubs and groups around the globe. From Tech Reunions to volunteer gatherings to online offerings, the MIT Alumni Association offers a host of events and endless ways to engage. You can also get involved in MIT alumni affinity groups devoted to academics, ethnicity, gender, and more.
One way to stay connected to the campus community is to visit the MIT Alumni Lounge, a new home for alumni at 10-100 on the Infinite Corridor.
Lifelong Learning
The MIT Alumni Association offers you opportunities to ensure that your MIT education never ends, including:
- A discount on a wide range of continuing-education courses and lifelong learning opportunities through MIT Professional Education.
- A discount on all printed MIT Press books purchased online at mitpress.mit.edu or at the new MIT Press bookstore (present your MIT ID), located at 314 Main Street.
- A discount on MITx courses delivered on the edX platform.
Career resources
The MIT Alumni Association supports you in your career explorations and transitions with myriad benefits that are yours for life:
- Career resources. Online offerings available to you include career books and workbooks, a skills-profiling tool, and a 30-day online career-development program.
- The MIT Alumni Advisors Hub. Connect with fellow alumni who have volunteered to share career and professional advice in one-on-one conversations.
- The MIT Alumni Job Board. Seek or post jobs on this platform, which is exclusively for MIT alumni and postdocs.
Find the full list of benefits at bit.ly/TR-MITAlumniBenefits.
