The Download: US Navy drone swarms, and inside animals’ minds

In last Friday’s issue of The Download, we included the wrong link to a fascinating piece on reverse-engineering Starlink signals so that they form a navigation system akin to GPS. Read the full story on why it’s happening—whether SpaceX likes it or not.



1 Donald Trump is looming over the US midterms

Whether he will run for election in 2024 or not is still up in the air. (FT $)

+ Social media is rife with ads containing voting misinfo. (CNN)

+ How effective are platforms’ midterm misinfo prevention policies? (Fast Company $)

+ There’s still plenty of time for some wild midterm twists and turns. (NY Mag $)



2 Xi Jinping has secured a historic third term in power

His victory makes it likely he’ll lead China’s Communist Party for at least another decade. (BBC)

+ China’s tech stocks dropped sharply after the news. (CNBC)

+ Xi has surrounded himself with men unlikely to question his authority. (The Guardian)

+ How power transferred from Mao to Xi. (WP $)

+ Li Qiang is an unusual choice for Xi’s right-hand man. (Vox)

3 England wants to eradicate new HIV cases by 2030

New treatments will help to address healthcare disparity across the country. (The Guardian)



4 The Argentine influencer who traded luxury for guerilla philanthropy

Santiago Maratea’s cross-party calls to action have made him the scourge of politicians. (Rest of World)



5 Crypto’s biggest political megadonor is an enigma

But we know he’s a dedicated follower of “effective altruism.” (The Atlantic $)

+ Inside effective altruism, where the far future counts a lot more than the present. (MIT Technology Review)

6 Why are there so many food allergies these days? 🍞

Our obsession with hygiene may have something to do with it. (Vox)



7 TikTok’s biggest stars are more vulnerable than ever

Going viral constantly can take a real toll on a creators’ mental health. (WP $)

+ All of TikTok’s successes can be traced back to its algorithm. (The Guardian)

+ How aspiring influencers are forced to fight the algorithm. (MIT Technology Review)

8 Steve Jobs is still curating his own legacy

More than a decade after his death. (NYT $)

+ It was Bono’s idea to inflict U2’s 13th album on Apple users back in 2014. (The Guardian)



9 Record labels aren’t happy about AI music generators

They’re concerned it could pose a threat to artists’ livelihood. (Motherboard)

+ This artist is dominating AI-generated art. And he’s not happy about it. (MIT Technology Review)



10 It’s a scary time for the tech industry 🎃

Maybe a party could help take the edge off. (The Information $)

“You can’t put the genie back in the bottle. But you can at least have everyone look at the genie.”