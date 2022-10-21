How reproductive technology is changing what it means to be a parent

It’s a huge question—and one that is changing in light of new reproductive technologies that are transforming the way we make families. We tend to think of these technologies with the baby in mind: How likely are they to result in a baby? Do they have any impact on the baby’s health or well-being?

But parenthood is the goal of most people seeking these treatments. As Heather Draper, a bioethicist at the University of Warwick, put it at the Amsterdam meeting: “Arguably the main purpose of assisted conception is not the creation of a child, but the creation of parents.”

Advances in reproductive technologies are forcing us to reconsider what it means to be a parent—even at the genetic level. IVF allows would-be parents to use eggs and sperm donated by others, who may or may not have a role in the life of the resulting child. But it’s not just IVF. Technologies that result in babies with three genetic parents are already in use. And others that enable four or more genetic parents could be available in the near future.

This kind of progress inevitably raises vital questions. What is it about a genetic contribution that may or may not make a person a parent? Is there an ideal number of parents a child can have? And, when we come down to it, do genetics even really matter at all?

Three parents?

The question came to the fore around six years ago, when a doctor in New York revealed that he had used a new technology that led to the birth of a “three-parent baby.” The baby’s mother carried genes for a potentially fatal disease in her mitochondria—components of the cell that provide energy. To get around this, the doctor and his colleagues used mitochondrial DNA from a donor, as well as the woman’s egg and her partner’s sperm.

The resulting baby technically had three genetic parents—even though the donated mitochondrial DNA made up only a tiny fraction of his total DNA. Some scientists said this meant that the term “three-parent baby” didn’t really apply. But this implies that there is some cutoff—what percentage of a baby’s DNA do you need to contribute to be considered a parent?

The technique is used at a handful of clinics today, mostly to help parents avoid passing mitochondrial diseases on to their children. For most of these cases, the person contributing mitochondrial DNA might simply be an unrelated donor who will have no further contact with the baby.

But for others, mitochondrial DNA might represent an important genetic link to a child. If two women want to have a baby together, for example, they might use one of their eggs and sperm from a donor. In those cases, the baby is genetically related to only one of the women. Including the mitochondrial DNA of the other woman would offer her a genetic link to the baby too, albeit a much smaller one.