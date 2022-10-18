The Download: bots for the brokenhearted, and AI for life and death decisions

My colleague Charlotte embarked on an experiment during the pandemic. She created digital versions of her parents. They’re voice assistants constructed by the company HereAfter AI, powered by more than four hours of conversations they each had with an interviewer about their lives and memories.

Technology like this, which lets you “talk” to people who’ve died, has been a mainstay of science fiction for decades. But now it’s becoming a reality—and an increasingly accessible one, thanks to advances in AI and voice technology.

While Charlotte’s real, flesh-and-blood parents are still alive and well, their avatars offer a glimpse at a world where it’s possible to converse with loved ones—or simulacra of them—long after they’re gone.

But at the same time, the ethics of creating a virtual version of someone are understandably complex, and some people worry that digital versions of lost loved ones could actually prolong your grief—or even loosen your grip on reality. Read the full story.

—Charlotte Jee



AI could one day help to make life-and-death decisions

Philip Nitschke, also known as “Dr. Death” or “the Elon Musk of assisted suicide,” has a curious goal. He wants to “demedicalize” death and make assisted suicide as unassisted as possible through technology.



Nitschke’s nonprofit, Exit International, is working on an algorithm-based psychiatric self-assessment to allow people to end their lives without any human involvement. Although Nitschke is an extreme example, AI is already being used to triage and treat patients in a growing number of health-care fields.