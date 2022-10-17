The Download: WeChat censorship, and effective altruism

On Weibo, the popular Chinese social media platform, hundreds of desperate users were writing “confession letters” this past week.



They are urgent pleas from people who have been banned from the Tencent-owned super app WeChat—begging representatives to restore their accounts on a service that has become an almost indispensable part of life in China.

Those affected believe it was because they had discussed a rare political protest in Beijing ahead of the historic 20th Communist Party Congress, which started on Sunday.



Being banned from WeChat isn’t a trivial matter. Individuals are blocked from using the many digital services tied to their accounts, from health QR codes to online subscriptions—demonstrating how swiftly, and effectively, China’s censorship machine works to silence dissent. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang



Inside effective altruism, where the far future counts a lot more more the present

Since its birth in the late 2000s, effective altruism has aimed to answer the question “How can those with means have the most impact on the world in a quantifiable way?”—and supplied clear methodologies for calculating the answer.

Directing money to organizations that use evidence-based approaches is the one technique the approach is most known for. But as it has expanded from a philosophy into a movement, its ideas of the “best” way to change the world have evolved as well—encompassing unlikely but existential threats to humanity, including AI revolt and biological warfare.

It’s no surprise that effective altruisms' ideas have long faced criticism for reflecting white Western saviorism, alongside an avoidance of structural problems in favor of abstract math. But as believers pour even greater amounts of money into the movement’s increasingly sci-fi ideals, such charges are only intensifying. Read the full story.