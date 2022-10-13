The Download: AI’s life-and-death decisions, and plant-based steak
The messy morality of letting AI make life-and-death decisions
In a workshop in the Netherlands, Philip Nitschke is overseeing testing on his new assisted suicide machine. Sealed inside the coffin-sized pod, a person who has chosen to die must answer three questions: Who are you? Where are you? And do you know what will happen when you press that button? The machine will then fill with nitrogen gas, causing the occupant to pass out in less than a minute and die by asphyxiation in around five.
Despite a 25-year campaign to “demedicalize death” through technology, Nitschke has not been able to sidestep the medical establishment fully. Switzerland, which has legalized assisted suicide, requires that candidates for euthanasia demonstrate mental capacity, which is typically assessed by a psychiatrist.
A solution could come in the form of an algorithm that Nitschke hopes will allow people to perform a kind of psychiatric self-assessment. While his mission may seem extreme—even outrageous—to some, he is not the only one looking to involve technology, and AI in particular, in life-or-death decisions. Read the full story.
—Will Douglas Heaven
This fascinating piece is from our forthcoming mortality-themed issue, available from 26 October. If you want to read it when it comes out, you can subscribe to MIT Technology Review for as little as $80 a year.
Impossible Foods has a big new offering in the works: filet mignon
Progress is being made on a truly impossible-seeming area of plant-based meat products: steak. And not just any steak—filet mignon.
At MIT Technology Review’s ClimateTech event on Wednesday, Impossible Foods founder Pat Brown shared that while he couldn’t give an exact date for when the company’s steak product will be ready for consumers to purchase, there is a prototype—and he tried it out himself earlier this year. Read the full story diving into the biggest challenges of replicating the crème de la crème of steaks from plants, and tune in to our live blog covering the second day of ClimateTech later this morning.
Elsewhere at Climate Tech, our climate reporter Casey Crownhart moderated a session on “Solving the Hard-to-Solve Sectors,” digging into the industries that are crucial to combating climate change, but tend to be overlooked.
She dived into the nitty gritty of what these sectors are, what’s so hard about them, and the approaches companies are taking to clean them up in The Spark, her weekly newsletter giving you the inside track on all the latest climate innovations. Read this week’s edition, and sign up to receive it in your inbox every Wednesday.
Human brain cells transplanted into baby rats’ brains grow and form connections
Human neurons transplanted into a rat’s brain continue to grow, forming connections with the animals’ own brain cells and helping guide their behavior, new research has shown.
In a study published in the journal Nature yesterday, lab-grown clumps of human brain cells were transplanted into the brains of newborn rats. They grew and integrated with the rodents’ own neural circuits, eventually making up around one-sixth of their brains. It’s a development that could shed light on human neuropsychiatric disorders. Read the full story.
—Jessica Hamzelou
Quote of the day
“Compare that to Lord of the Rings, when they scan your eyeballs just to get in!”
—Charlie Vickers, the actor who plays Halbrand in The Rings of Power, discusses the intense biometric lengths that showmakers went to in order to keep the Tolkien show a secret with the Guardian.
The big story
The uneasy coexistence of Yandex and the Kremlin
August 2020
While Moscow was under coronavirus lockdown between March and June 2020, the Russian capital emptied out—apart from the streams of cyclists in the trademark yellow uniform of Yandex’s food delivery service.
Often referred to in the West as Russia’s Google, Yandex is really more like Google, Amazon, Uber, and maybe a few other companies combined. It’s not really part of Russia’s Silicon Valley, as much as it’s a Russian Silicon Valley unto itself.
But Yandex’s success has come at a price. The Kremlin has long viewed the internet as a battlefield in its escalating tensions with the West and has become increasingly concerned that a company like Yandex, with the heaps of data it has on Russian citizens, could one day fall into foreign hands. In a world increasingly concerned with protecting borders and regulating the tech industry, Yandex’s dilemma may not be just a Russian story. Read the full story.
—Evan Gershkovich
We can still have nice things
A place for comfort, fun and distraction in these weird times. (Got any ideas? Drop me a line or tweet 'em at me.)
+ Hey, geese like baseball too! (thanks Craig!)
+ Here’s all the summer movies you may have missed the first time around.
+ Guys, drop everything—it’s squirrel awareness month.
+ This clip reminds me how much I need to up my pool game.
+ John Lennon insisting all four Beatles were bald will never not be funny.
