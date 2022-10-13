The Download: AI’s life-and-death decisions, and plant-based steak

In a workshop in the Netherlands, Philip Nitschke is overseeing testing on his new assisted suicide machine. Sealed inside the coffin-sized pod, a person who has chosen to die must answer three questions: Who are you? Where are you? And do you know what will happen when you press that button? The machine will then fill with nitrogen gas, causing the occupant to pass out in less than a minute and die by asphyxiation in around five.

Despite a 25-year campaign to “demedicalize death” through technology, Nitschke has not been able to sidestep the medical establishment fully. Switzerland, which has legalized assisted suicide, requires that candidates for euthanasia demonstrate mental capacity, which is typically assessed by a psychiatrist.

A solution could come in the form of an algorithm that Nitschke hopes will allow people to perform a kind of psychiatric self-assessment. While his mission may seem extreme—even outrageous—to some, he is not the only one looking to involve technology, and AI in particular, in life-or-death decisions. Read the full story.

—Will Douglas Heaven

Impossible Foods has a big new offering in the works: filet mignon

Progress is being made on a truly impossible-seeming area of plant-based meat products: steak. And not just any steak—filet mignon.

At MIT Technology Review’s ClimateTech event on Wednesday, Impossible Foods founder Pat Brown shared that while he couldn’t give an exact date for when the company’s steak product will be ready for consumers to purchase, there is a prototype—and he tried it out himself earlier this year. Read the full story diving into the biggest challenges of replicating the crème de la crème of steaks from plants, and tune in to our live blog covering the second day of ClimateTech later this morning.