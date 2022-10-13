ClimateTech: Day Two
Quickly catch up with the latest from our inaugural climate technology conference.
Come back to this page for rolling updates throughout the day as we kick off the second day of ClimateTech, MIT Technology Review's first ever conference dedicated to finding solutions for climate change.
Programming starts at 9am ET on Thursday October 13, and you can follow along here to find out what's being said on stage.
Today we'll be hearing from a wide range of different people working in this space, including top clean energy execs at Big Tech firms, climate scientists, government officials, startup founders, and of course, MIT Technology Review reporters and editors. Tune in at 9am!
Deep Dive
Climate change
China’s heat wave is creating havoc for electric vehicle drivers
The country is a leader in EV adoption, but extreme weather is exposing weaknesses in its charging infrastructure.
This is what’s keeping electric planes from taking off
Batteries could power planes, but weight will limit how far they fly.
We must fundamentally rethink “net-zero” climate plans. Here are six ways.
Corporate climate plans are too often a mix of fuzzy math, flawed assumptions, and wishful thinking.
The US agency in charge of developing fossil fuels has a new job: cleaning them up
The Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management has a new name, new leaders, and a new mandate to meet Joe Biden’s climate goals.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.