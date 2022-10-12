What happens when you donate your body to science



After a donor’s body decomposes outside, their skeleton is cleaned and stored in Western Carolina University’s collection. MIKE BELLEME

Body donation can also be cheaper than conventional cremation or burial. Some donation programs will pay for the cost of transporting a donor within a certain distance and, if the program is one that promises to eventually return remains to the family, for cremation. At the FOREST, the donors’ remains become permanent residents in the university’s forensic anthropology archives.

Whatever the reason someone chooses to donate, the decision becomes a gift. Health care needs death care; the bodies of the dead have long taught and trained the living. Many donor bodies go to medical schools, where students use them to learn anatomy and practice procedures. Others, like Donor X, go to university research facilities, or any of several private companies in the US that take body donations. Western Carolina’s FOREST, founded in 2003, is the second-oldest body farm in the US. A much larger facility at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, opened in 1981, is the oldest. These are places where watchful caretakers know that the dead and the living are deeply connected, and the way you treat the first reflects how you treat the second.

I visited the FOREST and another facility, the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s anatomy lab, to understand what happens when body donation works as intended.

Adam Puche walked me into the anatomy lab at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, where he is a professor and vice chair of the anatomy and neurobiology department, just as a class was wrapping up. Two students zipped a bag around their donor as they quietly cleaned their work station, and then draped a light blue cloth over the table.

Maryland has a highly regulated process for body donation, governed by a central anatomy board in the state’s health department; Puche is its chair. This particular lab handles about 4,000 bodies a year. Here, donors become patients for doctors in training. When a body arrives at the anatomy board, the individual is issued a tracking number. Then an RFID chip is implanted in one shoulder—a step unique to Maryland’s state program.

The lab is secured both by ID badges and by Puche’s own rigorous standards. The timing of my visit was carefully planned to minimize the impact on students. When I asked to take a reference photo of a cabinet of wet specimens showing livers, gall bladders, and other organs from donors with specific medical conditions, Puche politely shook his head. The work of protecting donors’ dignity extends to those represented in the museum, who lived a century ago. This is what he’s trying to teach future physicians, who are supposed to treat body donors as they would a living patient. In addition to what’s on the intake form, students at Maryland are expected to keep charts on donors. As they discover new conditions a patient may have—a cyst, a past broken bone, a previous surgery—they note it. Students are required to follow HIPAA rules when discussing their donors outside the lab.