The Download: harmful AI, and a deadlier monkeypox variant

About damn time. That was the response from AI policy and ethics wonks to news last week that the White House’s science and technology advisory agency had unveiled an AI Bill of Rights. The document is Biden’s vision of how the US government, technology companies, and citizens should work together to hold the AI sector accountable.

It’s a great initiative, and long overdue. The US has so far been one of the only Western nations without clear guidance on how to protect its citizens against AI harms—covering everything from wrongful arrests, suicides, and entire cohorts of schoolchildren being marked unjustly by an algorithm, and that’s just for starters.

But it’s not all good news. The AI Bill of Rights is missing some pretty important areas of harm, such as law enforcement and worker surveillance. And unlike the actual US Bill of Rights, the AI Bill of Rights is more an enthusiastic recommendation than a binding law, which experts worry won’t be fully adequate to hold errant tech companies to account. Read the full story.

—Melissa Heikkilä



Read more of our latest stories about AI:

+ The EU wants to put companies on the hook for harmful AI. A new bill will allow consumers to sue companies for damages—if they can prove that a company’s AI harmed them. Read the full story.

+ How DeepMind thinks it can make chatbots safer. The lab trained a chatbot to learn from human feedback and search the internet for information to avoid providing toxic answers. Read the full story.