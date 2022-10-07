The Download: music-making AI, and Kasparov’s defeat

Jess’s story is from The Checkup, her new weekly newsletter giving you the inside track on all things health and tech-related. Sign up to receive it in your inbox every Thursday.

1 This is what life in the metaverse is like

It might be pretty fun—if you can afford it. (NYT $)

+ But Meta employees themselves aren’t convinced. (The Verge)

2 A winter covid wave looks likely

And this time, we’re doing next-to-nothing to stop it. (Ars Technica)

+ Long covid is still disabling millions of Americans. (Axios)

+ How the Chinese doctor who sounded the alarm over covid spent his final days. (NYT $)



3 Elon Musk has three weeks to buy Twitter

If he doesn’t go through with it in that timeframe, it’s back to the courtroom. (Quartz)

+ What happens now? (The Guardian)

+ Lost track of all the twists and turns? Here’s a handy timeline. (FT $)

+ Musk says he’ll turn Twitter into a ‘super app’. Here’s how these apps work. (BBC)



4 Self-driving cars still seem to be on the road to nowhere 🚗

Even after $100 billion has been poured into their development. (Bloomberg $)

+ Uber is still betting it can make robotaxis work. (The Verge)

+ The big new idea for making self-driving cars that can go anywhere. (MIT Technology Review)



5 Google has unveiled two text-to-video AI systems

The videos they produce are impressive, and vaguely unsettling. (The Verge)

+ This is what the next generation of AI looks like. (MIT Technology Review)



6 An influencer is suing TikTok over scam ads that use her videos

This sort of fraudulent marketing is rife online—and there’s a growing political consensus in favor of a crackdown. (WP $)



7 Crypto exchange Binance says hackers stole $100 million

This is yet another example of a ‘bridge’ attack between two blockchains. (WSJ $)

+ These commonplace hacks demonstrate how security is an afterthought in the crypto industry. (MIT Technology Review)



8 Boston Dynamics has pledged not to weaponize its robots

Great, but the next question is: how do they stop customers from doing it? (Axios)



9 This is why you can’t tickle yourself

Your brain knows what’s coming. (Wired $)



10 It’s cool to hate on candy corn online

If you live in the US, it’s simply impossible to avoid at this time of year. (The Atlantic $)

“I sent it to the whole team. We did that—look at that.”

—Elena Adams, the lead engineer for NASA’s asteroid-smashing DART spacecraft, tells the New Yorker what she did with the telescope images of the aftermath of the collision last week.