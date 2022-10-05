Inside a battery recycling facility

I’ve been fascinated by the stuff that makes up the energy transition—where we get it from, and where it goes. That issue is apparently front of mind for many of you too: every story I publish on a new type of battery (like this plastic battery, or this solid one) draws at least a question or two about the recycling prospects for that particular makeup.

Stay tuned for much more about battery materials and recycling in an upcoming story, and let me know what questions you have about the topic in the meantime.

Climate Tech

I’ve got great news for you…Climate Tech starts one week from today! This is MIT Technology Review’s first ever climate event, and there’s still time to join us if you haven’t already signed up.

Over the course of two days, Tech Review staff will be sitting down with all sorts of climate experts, from startup founders to policy wizards. It’s a great opportunity to learn about a huge range of climate technology and meet some of the people making change.

There’s so much I’m looking forward to, but one session in particular that I have my eyes on is my colleague James Temple’s interview with Impossible Foods founder Patrick Brown. Food and agriculture represent one of those giant pieces of the climate puzzle where we still need to see plenty of innovation, and I can’t wait to hear what those two get into. For a preview, check out this 2020 Q&A from the pair.

So register to join us, either live in Cambridge or online! Hope to see you there!