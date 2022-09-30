The Download: text-to-video AI, and China’s big methanol bet

Can we find ways to live beyond 100? Millionaires are betting on it.

Scientists and biotech companies have been networking with uber-wealthy investors at a swanky conference in Switzerland this week, making the case for longevity science and anti-aging strategies. My colleague Jess Hamzelou, our senior biomedicine reporter, joined them, and got a peek at some of the most cutting-edge work in the field. Read about what she discovered.

The must-reads

1 Hurricane Ian has left vast swathes of Florida underwater

As it heads towards South Carolina, Biden has warned it could become the deadliest in Florida history. (The Guardian)

+ Coral reefs are an effective natural defense against hurricanes. (Vox)

+ The storm is a potent mix of powerful and unpredictable. (The Atlantic $)

+ It could be on course to join the list of storms as severe as Katrina. (New Yorker $)

2 Iran is ramping up internet blackouts and censorship

Thus far, it’s not achieving the government’s desired outcome. (Slate $)

+ A niche tech publisher is shining a light on China’s surveillance machine. (The Atlantic $)



3 What makes plastic so useful also makes it a nightmare to recycle

A new method of breaking it down could help. (Economist $)

+ A French company is using enzymes to recycle one of the most common single-use plastics. (MIT Technology Review)



4 Why Russia’s cyber war never really materialized

The attacks it did land didn’t deliver the intended consequences. (FT $)

+ Here’s how the war in Ukraine could end. (New Yorker $)

+ Russian men are reportedly pretending to have HIV to escape conscription. (Rest of World)



5 Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk a place on Twitter’s board

But the other members saw the appointment as too risky. (CNBC)

+ The former CEO also tried to get Musk and CEO Parag Agrawal off on the right foot. (WSJ $)

+ Musk wanted to search for ‘Trump’ in his hunt for bot data. (Bloomberg $)

+ Musk also toyed with appointing Oprah to Twitter’s board. (The Information $)



6 The Arctic Ocean is rapidly becoming more acidic

Unsurprisingly, climate change is the culprit. (Motherboard)

+ China, the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter, is suffering. (Vox)



7 Reboosting the Hubble Telescope would give it a new lease of life

NASA and SpaceX think they could do just that. (BBC)

+ NASA has taken stunning photos of Jupiter’s moon Europa. (New Scientist $)



8 Brace yourself for a new wave of at-home tests

They’re not just for covid, either. (Neo.Life)

+ Genome sequencing has never been so cheap, or easy. (Wired $)



9 Why voice notes are so controversial

Send yours with caution. (WSJ $)

+ Lasers can send a whispered audio message directly to one person’s ear. (MIT Technology Review)

10 AI is creating horrible new Pokémon

Don’t say I didn’t warn you. (WP $)

+ This artist is dominating AI-generated art. And he’s not happy about it. (MIT Technology Review)

